King & Spalding Adds Financial Services Litigation Partner Jamie Dycus in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that partner Jamie Dycus has joined the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice group in the New York office. Dycus represents financial institutions and other commercial clients in a variety of complex litigation, regulatory and enforcement matters.

"Jamie is a smart, thoughtful lawyer and strategic thinker whose extensive experience in the financial services industry aligns perfectly with our clients' needs and our strategy to build a top-tier financial services litigation practice in New York," said Andy Bayman, head of King & Spalding's Trial and Global Disputes practice group. "He adds significant depth to our bench of lawyers serving financial institutions and also expands our capabilities in CFPB and other consumer-oriented financial services litigation and regulatory work."

Dycus has handled numerous large class actions and other disputes for banks, broker-dealers, trading firms and other clients subject to claims under banking, antitrust, securities, and consumer protection laws. In his regulatory practice, he represents financial institutions facing supervisory, investigative, and enforcement action by the CFPB and other federal regulators.

Dycus earned his undergraduate degree from Stanford University and his J.D. from Yale Law School. He also holds master's degrees from University of Mississippi in secondary education and University of Iowa in creative writing. After law school, he clerked for The Honorable Raymond J. Dearie of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York and The Honorable Reena Raggi of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Dycus joins King & Spalding from WilmerHale. He is the latest in a line of financial services-focused litigation partners to join King & Spalding's New York office, including Matt Biben earlier this month, David Lesser in 2021, and Damien Marshall, Leigh Nathanson and Laura Harris in 2020.

"King & Spalding offers me an amazing opportunity to grow my practice while collaborating with some of the most talented financial services litigators and regulatory lawyers in the business," said Dycus. "The firm has a strong vision and is well on its way to becoming a premier practice in this area. I am excited to contribute to that growth."

