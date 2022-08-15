Tailgating with Thomas’® Recipe Contest Launches Search to Find the Best Tailgating Recipe

As part of its partnership with JTG Daugherty Racing, the iconic brand is challenging fans to submit their ultimate tailgating creations for a chance to win an epic sports weekend

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatula? Check. Apron? Check. Grill? Check. With fall tailgating season quickly approaching, Thomas'® is gearing up for the food and fun-filled sports season by toasting up a tasty competition: Tailgating with Thomas'. In partnership with JTG Daugherty Racing, the folks at Thomas' are searching for the most iconic tailgating recipes for the chance to win an epic sports weekend at a professional auto stock car race in 2023 valued at $5,000. From coast to coast, sports fans bring their own local spin to tailgating favorites and Thomas' is looking for the best of the best where a nationwide consumer vote will crown one passionate tailgating chef as the Thomas' Tailgating Recipe Champion. Now through September 15, fans can head to TailgatingwithThomas.com to submit their recipe creation featuring a Thomas' product.

"Tailgating chefs are passionate about their gameday spreads to fuel their family and friends ahead of a big race or game," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "With the fall tailgating season right around the corner and the endless possibilities that Thomas' products offer, we know our Tailgating with Thomas' recipe contest is the perfect opportunity to inspire fans to showcase their best gameday grub – whether it be breakfast, lunch, dinner, or desserts! We look forward to seeing the creativity that comes from our fans and know that it will inspire others to turn their tailgating up a notch this season to be the spot everyone wants to stop by!"

With Thomas' expansive product portfolio, there are infinite possibilities to showcase English muffins, bagels, mini croissants or swirl bread in a tailgating recipe masterpiece. Following the entry period, five finalists will be selected for a nationwide vote, where the finalist with the most votes can grab up to three friends to race off to a professional auto stock car race weekend in 2023 armed with custom Thomas' tailgating necessities – a tailgating chair and drink cooler. The remaining four finalists will each receive Thomas' tailgating swag and the finalist with the second most votes will score signed memorabilia from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of JTG Daugherty Racing. Plus, those who cast a vote for their favorite recipe between October 3 – 10 will be entered into a random drawing to win their own gear to get in the tailgating mood for the season ahead! For additional details and complete official rules, visit TailgatingwithThomas.com.

"I'd say our racing fans may know how to tailgate better than anyone out there and will bring some of the best tailgating recipes to the table," said No. 47 Thomas'® Camaro driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. "I'm looking forward to seeing some of the tailgating recipes that are submitted. Thomas' does an outstanding job of maximizing their partnership with the team and I'm excited to see who wins the epic sports weekend and takes the title!"

The Thomas' brand dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks & Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com .

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

