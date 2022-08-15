White Castle Expands in New York City with New Restaurant on Coney Island

Coney Island Castle opened Aug. 14 and is White Castle's first beachfront location in New York City

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, a family-owned business for 101 years, is making sure New Yorkers get another opportunity to enjoy that one-of-a-kind slider experience. The beloved fast-food hamburger chain, known as the home of The Original Slider®, opened a brand-new Castle on historic Coney Island yesterday.

White Castle is expanding its presence in the New York City market with a Castle on Coney Island.

White Castle has called New York City home since 1930 — more than nine decades. But this is the first Castle on Coney Island. Located at 3015 Stillwell Ave., the Castle is just steps away from the amusement park, aquarium and world-renown beach. It encompasses 1,600 square feet and features two dining tables and window seating.

"We're thrilled to bring White Castle to more New Yorkers with a new Castle on Coney Island," said Jamie Richards, vice president at White Castle. "It's a perfect match for an iconic burger chain and an iconic beach setting. We look forward to serving our loyal fans and connecting with new Cravers at this location."

This opening follows the re-opening of a Castle at 2092-2094 7th Ave. in Harlem. The uptown Castle re-opened in April following an extensive renovation that added stand-up eating counters and included a variety of interior and exterior improvements, illustrating White Castle's investment in the Harlem community. The Castle features a mural wall that showcases historical photos depicting special moments in White Castle's 101-year history, including its nearly 92 years in New York City.

"The renovation in Harlem and the brand-new Castle on Coney Island put our commitment to the New York City region front and center," Richardson said. "Our Craver fans in and around NYC have been so good to us, and we're incredibly grateful for their support."

White Castle opened its first New York City Castle in August 1930 at 550 E. Fordham Rd. in the Bronx. White Castle still has a restaurant on the site, although it's a much newer building.

