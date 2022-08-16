Barchart's Ag Summer Series is Set for September 13-14, 2022 in Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading data and technology partner trusted by over 600 agribusinesses representing over 2,000 grain facilities, has announced the return of their Summer Series event in Chicago taking place September 13-14. This annual event, which is geared specifically towards leaders and executives within the Ag industry will highlight the latest technology and tools available to agribusinesses to help them digitize their grain trading workflows.

Attendees of the Summer Series will hear engaging discussions from Barchart executives who will showcase Barchart's award-winning Ag platform. The event will also feature conversations with Barchart partners who will provide their own insights into the changing digital landscape of today's agricultural industry.

"Every year, the Ag industry continues to evolve into a more digitally focused environment, so we're proud to host this annual event that brings the community together in Chicago to connect and share ideas around the landscape of commodity trading and agriculture," says Barchart CEO Mark Harburda. "Our mission continues to be focused on helping our agribusiness clients digitize their workflows in the most efficient way possible, so this event allows us to connect with our customers and partners to engage on the latest solutions that are available from Barchart."

The two day event features an opening night networking reception at the Columbia Yacht Club, followed by a full day of content with panels, deep-dive presentations and networking opportunities being held at The Old Post Office. The event will conclude with networking and a Chicago White Sox baseball game.

Barchart's Chicago Summer Series event will take place September 13-14, 2022. To register or to learn more, please visit the registration page . To learn more about our solutions or to join our network of agribusiness clients and service providers, please visit our website .

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

