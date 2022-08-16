Curbio Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents, brokerages, and their listing clients, today announced that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in America. In Curbio's first year of eligibility for the list, it has been ranked at No. 790, placing it as the 31st fastest-growing company in the Real Estate industry.

Since it was first introduced in 1982, the Inc. 5000 list has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success in the United States. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have been ranked according to percentage of revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Curbio's inclusion on the list puts it in the top 0.07% of all privately-owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth.

"It's an honor that Curbio has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, making us a part of an exclusive community comprised of some of the most successful companies in the world. Curbio's inclusion on this list after just five short years in business is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to transforming home improvement for the real estate industry," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. "I want to congratulate the entire Curbio team on this remarkable achievement and look forward to our continued growth and success."

Curbio is the only tech-enabled home improvement solution that partners exclusively with real estate agents to repair and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for top dollar, with no payment due until the home sells. Its innovative service removes all barriers to the home improvement process, making it streamlined, simple and stress-free.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and methodology, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000. For more information about Curbio, visit www.Curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

