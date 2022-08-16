Garage Gurus® Announces 2022-2023 Automotive Technician Scholarship Winners

$2,500 in Tuition Support Provided to Each of 12 Students Enrolled in Accredited Post-Secondary Automotive Technology Programs

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Gurus®, an industry-leading training and support platform from Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) DRiV group, today announced the winners of their 2022-2023 Automotive Technical Scholarship Program. Each of the 12 recipients will receive $2,500 toward their automotive education; all winners have been accepted or are currently enrolled in accredited, U.S.-based automotive technical schools, colleges and universities, or are full-time U.S. high school students. Now in its eighth year, the Garage Gurus scholarship program has committed over $230,000 in tuition support to future automotive service professionals.

"The Garage Gurus team is so excited and pleased to be able to assist students who are serious about establishing themselves in the automotive repair industry," said Dennis Sheran, director, Garage Gurus. "We will remain committed to helping them develop the necessary skills to lead the next generation of technicians into successful careers in the industry for many years to come. Congratulations to all our recipients!"

Students were required to submit an application, two letters of recommendation from non-family members, and a typed essay or video indicating "Why I Want to Be a Top Technician." Winners' application packages were reviewed and chosen by Garage Gurus' team of ASE Master-certified technicians and other team members.

Recipients of Garage Gurus scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year are:

Rachel G. - University of Northwestern Ohio

Keeley W. - Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Aiden H. - Universal Technical Institute - Bloomfield

Erika B. - Wyotech

Cristian L. - Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Evelyn H. - Lincoln College of Technology

Jordan A. - Chemeketa Community College

Bryan C. - Universal Technical Institute - Avondale

Cameron T. - University of Northwestern Ohio

Matthew L. - Universal Technical Institute - Avondale

Matthew M. - Universal Technical Institute - Avondale

Zack M. - Dakota County Technical College

To meet the shortage of automotive professionals and technicians throughout the industry, the Garage Gurus scholarship program was established in 2015 to serve as an investment in the future of local automotive service businesses and their employees, and specifically to the next generation of talented, highly-trained professionals who will help keep millions of vehicles in road-ready condition.

Offering onsite, online and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus is a first-of-its-kind national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers are operational in 11 U.S. markets – Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; Suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif.

