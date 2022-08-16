Glia and Veritran Partner to Help Banks and Credit Unions Digitally Transform Customer Service Globally

Partnership will enhance digital-first customer service, increase conversion rates, reduce call times and improve overall satisfaction

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leader in Digital Customer Service (DCS), and Veritran , a leading global Low-Code solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership to offer digital-first customer support to financial institutions worldwide.

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia) (PRNewswire)

The partnership integrates Glia's seamless Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution with Veritran's suite of Business Solutions to complement its digital onboarding, payments, digital wallet, retail- and business-banking offering. A simple integration between the two companies will allow financial institutions to significantly enhance digital-first customer service, increase conversion rates, reduce call times and improve overall satisfaction.

The companies complement one another, sharing a vision and focus on the financial services market. Both have a proven record of customer success and a commitment to innovation, integration, simplicity and improved customer satisfaction. Together they will deliver a best-of-class user experience that responds to the current needs of the financial industry.

"The addition of Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution is a strong fit for Veritran's offering, allowing Veritran to deliver seamless digital experiences, streamline complex processes and enhance customer service strategy," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia.

Glia's Digital Customer Service solution provides an online experience that meets customers and members online and keeps them OnScreen without breaking the digital connection. Through its ChannelLess Architecture, Glia enables effortless transitions across SMS, chat, OnScreen voice and video, with CoBrowsing and collaboration features to streamline engagements. Through its Enterprise Low-Code platform, Veritran speeds up and simplifies the development of digital solutions that create a top-notch user experience. The company serves the top banks across the globe, reaching millions of users and running billions of secure transactions annually. Together, Veritran and Glia can help financial institutions accelerate digital engagements, drive new efficiencies and improve satisfaction rates.

"At Veritran we believe in improving our clients' business by making customers' lives better. So, we are pleased to partner with Glia. This partnership is a great example of two companies coming together to complement each other's digital offerings and provide viable solutions to financial institutions to continue supporting them in their digital transformations," said Omar Arab, EVP of Corporate Business & Head of Global Alliances at Veritran.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 300 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more, visit glia.com.

About Veritran

At Veritran, we believe in improving our clients' business by making their customers' lives better. Through our enterprise Low-Code platform, we speed up and simplify the development of future-proofed immersive digital channels that create a top-notch user experience. We are innovation drivers serving companies worldwide, reaching millions of users, and running billions of secure transactions annually. For more information, visit www.veritran.com

Glia Media Contact:

Maggie Wise

William Mills Agency

maggie@williammills.com

Veritran Media Contact:

Ariella Davner

BCW Global

+1 (917) 734-5951

Ariella.Davner@bcw-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glia