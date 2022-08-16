Tuniu to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on September 1, 2022

Tuniu to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on September 1, 2022

NANJING, China, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the market opens on September 1, 2022.

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on September 1, 2022 (8:00 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time on September 1, 2022).

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 852-301-84992 Mainland China 4001-201203 International 1-412-902-4272



Conference ID: Tuniu 2Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through September 8, 2022. The dial-in details are as follows: The dial-in details are as follows:

US 1-877-344-7529 International 1-412-317-0088



Replay Access Code: 6348916

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.tuniu.com/.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation