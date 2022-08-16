Two Keyboards to Rule Them All: Drop Unveils First-Ever Officially Licensed The Lord of the Rings™ Keyboards

Drop + The Lord of the Rings premium mechanical keyboards are available for pre-order August 16

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As The Lord of the Rings fans know, "all's well that ends better," and the new Drop + The Lord of the Rings (LOTR) keyboards accomplishes just that with the first-ever officially licensed keyboards from the legendary fantasy franchise. The collaboration with Middle-earth Enterprises is bringing high performance, high fandom style mechanical keyboards to market for enthusiasts.

Developed by Drop as a follow up to its MT3 The Lord of the Rings keycap set, the Drop + The Lord of the Rings keyboards provide a cohesive, pre-built product for the series' passionate fans that can easily be customized with additional LOTR accent keys and artisan keycaps.* Both keyboards reflect the saga's intricate details and iconic imagery, with the Dwarvish keyboard's design based on the Doors of Durin while the Elvish keyboard's design features a stylized version of the Two Trees of Valinor. The Dwarvish and Elvish keyboards also feature Dwarvish and Elvish characters on the keycaps, allowing users to express themselves in these masterfully created intricate languages.

"The Elvish and Dwarvish languages were created from the genius of J.R.R Tolkien. With our keycap sets, and now, our fully built, premium-grade mechanical keyboards, our community can now enjoy the beauty and mythology of these languages in a whole new way," said Jef Holove, CEO, Drop. "We're proud to continue the collaboration with Middle-earth Enterprises to offer the first-ever officially licensed The Lord of the Rings keyboards for fans throughout the realm."

"We couldn't be more excited about these lore inspired high quality keyboards by our friends at Drop. We're pretty sure anyone who uses a keyboard and loves Middle-earth will want to get their hands on one or two of these," said the spokes-folk at Middle-earth Enterprises.

Built with premium materials for an enthusiast-level look and feel, The Lord of the Rings keyboards come fully assembled with the MT3 The Lord of the Rings keycaps, Holy Panda X Switches, and Drop Phantom Stabilizers. The keyboards also come with a training version of the keycaps which include traditional English characters, providing additional flexibility to users.

Keyboard features:

Dwarvish keyboard - Black ENTR anodized aluminum case with upgraded switches and stabilizers and Drop + The Lord of the Rings MT3 Dwarvish Keycap Set

Elvish keyboard - Green ENTR anodized aluminum case with upgraded switches and stabilizers and Drop + The Lord of the Rings MT3 Elvish Keycap Set

87 keys

Tenkeyless layout

Holy Panda X Switches

Drop Phantom Stabilizers

USB-C Connectivity

3-year standard warranty

For those looking to further embellish their Dwarvish and Elvish keyboards, users can add the One Ring to their collection with the Drop + The Lord of the Rings The One Ring Artisan Keycaps. Delicately handcrafted, these keycaps commemorate three iconic locations from the series, including Mount Doom, the Anduin River, and Lothlórien, representing the One Ring's journey through Middle-earth. The keycaps are available for purchase here.

The Drop + The Lord of the Rings Dwarvish and Elvish keyboards are available for pre-order for $169 each starting August 16, 2022, and pre-order shipments will arrive by early October.

For more information, please visit: https://drop.com/featured/lotr

*Artisan keycaps sold separately

Anduin, One Ring, Lothlórien, Doors of Durin and The Lord of the Rings and the names of the items, places, characters and events therein are trademarks of The Saul Zaentz Company dba Middle-earth Enterprises (SZC) and are used under license by Drop.

About Drop

Drop is driven by a passionate group of creators and technophiles who tap into feedback and insights from its enthusiast community – millions strong – to design and curate Drop's selection of products. Drop listens to, digests, and analyzes community feedback in the creation of Drop products, and collaborates with leading brands to improve upon existing products in a way that is relevant to the Drop community. Drop is continuously broadening its workspace product focus into new categories to ensure it brings its community the technology they need to thrive.

About Middle-earth Enterprises

Inspired by a deep appreciation for the fictional world created by J.R.R. Tolkien, Middle-earth Enterprises is dedicated to working with businesses providing quality products in accordance with best green business and sustainability practices including fair trade, equality in the workplace, and a commitment to protect our earth, its wondrous beauty and the viability of every living creature. Middle-earth Enterprises has been producing and licensing films, merchandise and stage productions based on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books for more than four decades. With headquarters located in Berkeley, California, its website may be found at www.middleearth.com .

