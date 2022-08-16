Unplug Collaborative Announces New Partnership with IAAPA

Collaboration is intended to encourage more people worldwide to unplug and have fun.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unplug Collaborative, the group behind the National Day of Unplugging — a long standing awareness campaign to encourage people to unplug themselves from their electronics and enjoy real-life — is excited to announce a new partnership with IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions).

A lot of us are radically underestimating how important fun is to our resilience, mental and physical health.

The partnership is centered around encouraging people to do fun things while they're unplugged on the National Day of Unplugging and other days throughout the year.

Unplugging is a way to bring 'good old-fashioned fun' back into the lives of busy people around the world.

Unplug Collaborative advisor and award-winning journalist Catherine Price has been researching the question of what makes people feel the most engaged and alive.

"A lot of us are radically underestimating how important fun is to our resilience, mental and physical health, and our overall happiness," she said recently in The New York Times .

Over the past two years, Unplug Collaborative has been focused on global expansion and building international partnerships as the campaign has moved into Europe and Australia, making IAAPA the ideal partner. The opportunity to activate IAAPA's international membership of attraction venues will open up a world of fun for people looking for engaging things to do as they crave time spent away from technology.

"With a membership of more than 5,000 companies from across the global attractions industry, IAAPA supports any group that encourages family time, adventure, and play," said Caitlin Dineen, IAAPA's director of global communications. "Through this partnership, we'll encourage our members to promote their offerings while building meaningful connections in an unplugged way."

As part of the 14th annual National Day of Unplugging, community members around the world pledge to participate in fun and meaningful off-screen experiences in their homes, neighborhoods, public spaces and local businesses from sundown Friday, March 3, to sundown Saturday, March 4, 2023.

About Unplug Collaborative

Unplug Collaborative is a nonprofit organization that supports educators, leaders, and organizers who want to see their communities elevate human connection over digital engagement.

To learn more, visit https://www.unplugcollaborative.org/ .

About IAAPA

IAAPA is the global association for the attractions industry, representing more than 5,000 facility, supplier, and individual members from 100+ countries.

To learn more, visit https://www.iaapa.org/ .

