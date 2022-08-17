BMS CAT Acquires Highland Construction

Acquisition strengthens North Carolina footprint

HALTOM CITY, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMS CAT is proud to announce the acquisition of Highland Construction. Highland has three operating locations in eastern North Carolina – the main branch is in Fayetteville, with facilities also in Raleigh and Wilmington. This acquisition gives BMS CAT four operating branches covering the state of North Carolina, including Charlotte. Highland has been in business since 1981, and provides residential and commercial services for mitigation and reconstruction.

"BMS CAT is pleased to announce our strategic acquisition of Highland Construction. We have viewed the North Carolina marketplace as a key geography in our company's growth strategy. Kenny Strickland has built a tremendous business over the last 41 years, and we are excited to merge our two rich cultures together as one company. By doing so, we will be able to provide the best restoration and construction services to our combined customers. Highland Construction's commitment to quality is exemplified through their remarkable team of employees," said Tom Head, President & CEO of Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT.

"Highland's partnership with BMS CAT is an incredible opportunity for our employees, our customers, and the areas we serve. It allows us to take on bigger and more complex projects while maintaining our high-quality standards; It gives our team access to even greater professional opportunities; and, it gives our markets even more support when and where they need it most. It's a very exciting partnership," said Kenny Strickland, former President of Highland Construction.

Today's announcement is the eighth in a strategic plan of acquisitions to support BMS CAT growth. The company previously acquired North Carolina-based Diamond Restoration, Michigan-based Jarvis Restoration, Pennsylvania-based FireDEX of Pittsburgh, South Carolina-based CATCON, Pennsylvania-based Mellon Certified Restoration and Florida-based Guardian Restoration.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.blackmonmooring.com

