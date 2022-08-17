LIVEONE'S GAMIFYONE PARTNERS WITH PICSART ON INTERNATIONAL POP ICON HARRY STYLES 'GREATEST ALBUM EVER' REPLAY CHALLENGE

Tapping Into Picsart's 150 Million Monthly Active Users Will Gamify Franchise Album Artwork to Become A Star; Winner Will Be Announced August 18, 2022 and Featured Across LiveOne and Picsart Social Media Channels

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events, announced today that it has partnered with Picsart, the world's leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, for a Replay Challenge , where fans create and design artwork for LiveOne's "Greatest Album Ever" franchise. All fans submitting to the Replay Challenge will receive a free LiveOne Plus membership for three months. This partnership is anticipated to add new members to LiveOne's already-existing 2.3 million free and paid members**.

Running from August 12 to August 17, 2022, the Replay Challenge gives fans the opportunity to become a "Star" of LiveOne's "Greatest Album Ever" franchise, which has featured artists such as Mary J. Blige, Elton John, and Jay Z. For this Replay Challenge, fans swap themselves for the one and only Harry Styles and add their own creative touch to stand out. LiveOne and Picsart will select the top 5 winners on August 18th, the rest of the top 5 winners will be selected on community/fan votes. LiveOne promoted the Replay Challenge across all social media channels and drove fans to participate and become the Star. Winners will be featured across LiveOne and Picsart's social media accounts in the coming weeks. The Replay Challenge is open to all in the US and Canada. Visit Picsart for complete Challenge details.

"We are excited to team up with Picsart to empower their global creator community to use LiveOne's music to create original content that can be shared worldwide," said Jackie Stone, Chief Marketing Officer of LiveOne. "LiveOne is always looking to partner with innovative brands who can bring unique and exclusive benefits to our membership."

"From creating fan art of their favorite musicians to designing their own podcast covers, the Picsart community produces a huge amount of audio-related content," said Connor Murphy, Senior Director of Business Development at Picsart. "Partnering with LiveOne is the perfect opportunity to merge our community's love of music and visual creativity."

GamifyOne's programming will include a range of show formats and promotional campaigns with gamification and interactivity - including the first ever live trivia game from the biggest global music events, to name that tune, HQ like music trivia game, social Q&A, leaderboards, polls and trivia. Each program and show will offer LiveOne members the opportunity to win a variety of prizes including Teslas, NFTs, exclusive experiences, live events and pay-per-view tickets, festival VIP passes, merchandise, artist meet and greets, free music subscriptions and more.

LiveOne's platform offers livestream concerts, festivals, music news, docu-reality series and interviews, as well as on-demand audio and audio playlists and vodcasts/podcasts. LiveOne and PodcastOne have powered global pay-per-view, livestream and podcast hits with some of the world's most renowned talent, including Adam Carolla, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Blake Shelton, B-Real, BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Harbinger, Kacey Musgraves, Kail Lowry, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Kygo, LadyGang, Madonna, Melissa Gorga, Monsta X, Paul McCartney, Pitbull, Taylor Swift, Wiz Khalifa, and Yungblud.

LiveOne continues to expand its B2B partnership with innovative partners such as Samsung, AoL, Tesla and McDonald's. Most recently, its apps and content are in all vehicles featuring ZYNC, Android Automotive, including Ford, GMC, Dodge, Chrysler, Volvo, Polestar, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, Nissan, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, and others.

Picsart is a photo and video editing platform and creative community. A top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, its AI-powered tools allow creators of all levels to design, edit, draw and share content anywhere. The platform has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates, and more. Used by consumers, marketers, content creators and businesses, Picsart is used for both personal and professional design. Picsart also offers its world-class image editing and processing tools to businesses through APIs and an SDK. Download the app or visit picsart.com for more information.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc . (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its "Social Gloves" PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of June 30, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.37 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @liveone .

