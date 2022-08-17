MedCore Partners Announces the Hiring of New Employees and Continued Growth over the Past Year

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners, a healthcare and senior living commercial real estate company, announces the hiring of twelve new employees within the past twelve months. MedCore's newest team members, Amber Ashford, Matt Batcher, Brett Flaten, Mike Galindo, David Hua, Sundeep Jeste, Neil Naiser, Court Powell, Jordan Sibley, Melissa Thaxton, Scott Walker, and Leah Yates, further strengthen the company's ability to deliver exceptional service to clients and maximize returns to investors.

"We are so excited to be experiencing this continued growth and to be fortunate enough to add such high-quality team members," said Nick Farris, Partner at MedCore. "Our company culture is extremely important, and we are thankful to have people who are committed to exemplifying that as we take the next steps."

New MedCore Hires:

Amber Ashford brings a wide range of experience in accounting, management, and business operations. Since joining, she has successfully launched the company's investor portal and is continuously working on partner initiatives to support MedCore with its extensive growth.





Matt Batcher is an experienced senior accountant who began his career in public accounting as an auditor at BDO, where he gained invaluable exposure to a broad range of clients and technical accounting issues. This role expanded his knowledge and skillsets in dealing with the day-to-day and complex accounting/reporting challenges.





Brett Flaten joined MedCore to oversee and direct all design and construction activities from site selection through the final licensing and commissioning of our healthcare and senior living projects. Brett has over 25 years of development and construction experience including healthcare, senior living, and mixed-use developments across 20 states, totaling over $700 million in assets.





Mike Galindo joined MedCore to oversee and direct the development of healthcare and senior living projects from inception to completion. Mike began his career in architecture and transitioned to healthcare development in 2016. Since then, he has development projects throughout Texas and Florida with over 2.5 million square feet of real estate, valued at over $600 million .





David Hua brings extensive accounting knowledge to the MedCore accounting team as Assistant Controller for the Senior Living division. David began his career in public accounting and later transitioned into private accounting, working for international, mid-size, private equity backed and Fortune 500 companies in Corporate and Structure/M&A accounting roles.





Sundeep Jeste brings a successful track record in both operations and asset management to MedCore's Senior Living platform. Sundeep has 20+ years of experience in the senior living industry. Sundeep works alongside the rest of the senior living team on business plan and strategy creation, monitoring performance, and partnering closely with operators to deliver the desired results.





Neil Naiser joined MedCore with a primary focus of overseeing all asset management activities at the company. Bringing nearly ten years of senior living experience, Neil has successfully directed the oversight of business plan implementation and refinance of more than 45 bridge loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments on value-add multifamily, healthcare, and senior living projects, comprising nearly $1.9 billion in total asset value.





Court Powell joined MedCore's brokerage team and brings over 12 years of experience in commercial real estate and commercial finance throughout the state of Texas . He has completed over $200 million in commercial debt and equity transactions including retail development, multifamily, and medical office building investments.





Jordan Sibley joined MedCore as General Counsel and brings over a decade of legal experience in real estate, finance, and corporate matters. He has extensive transactional experience in real estate development, acquisitions, dispositions, and complex joint ventures. Prior to joining MedCore, Jordan was employed by both national and regional law firms after having served as General Counsel for a family office in Dallas, Texas .





Melissa Thaxton joined MedCore's accounting team to assist with corporate and construction accounting. Melissa has spent over 12 years in progressive accounting roles in both small and large multi-entity organizations with the DFW nonprofit sector.





Scott Walker is a healthcare real estate project management and construction veteran. He has directed the design and construction of over 2 million square feet of hospitals, medical office buildings, outpatient facilities, and senior living projects.





Leah Yates oversees all aspects of facilities management and administrative duties to maintain positive productivity of MedCore operations. Leah has over six years of experience in sales and team support.

About MedCore Partners, LLC-

Based in Dallas-Fort Worth, MedCore Partners is a full-service real estate company dedicated exclusively to the healthcare and senior living industry. By leveraging off both its intimate knowledge of the dynamics of the medical sector and its comprehensive platform of real estate services, MedCore is uniquely qualified to identify and capitalize on healthcare projects around the nation and to maximize the potential profits returned to its investors. Over their careers, the principals of MedCore have led the development and investment efforts for healthcare projects around the country that have been valued in excess of $1 billion in addition to executing brokerage transactions for over 1,500 physicians. This level of experience within the medical real estate industry has allowed MedCore's principals to build trusted relationships with both healthcare providers around the United States as well as numerous capital sources.

