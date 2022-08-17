Transcap Fuels Freight Industry with Lightning-Fast Invoice Factoring

The company's frictionless online factoring platform offers same-day invoice factoring to trucking owner-operators, fleets and freight brokers across the U.S.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcap, a fast-growing freight factoring and alternative lending brand, has brought together America's top factoring experts to launch a fast, convenient invoice factoring solution designed to support trucking owner-operators, fleets and freight brokers across the nation. Unlike other factoring providers, Transcap delivers same-day funding with no hidden fees, volume requirements, strict credit restrictions or long-term commitments.

Transcap Logo (PRNewswire)

Often operating under tight margins and slow payment terms, many carriers face cash flow constraints. They typically wait 45, 60 or even 90 days for paid invoices, making it extremely difficult to cover fuel, vehicle maintenance, insurance, taxes and unexpected costs. Transcap helps overcome these challenges by simplifying and accelerating access to working capital.

"There's tremendous demand and growth potential for the entire industry, but small to mid-size owner-operators can't survive without consistent, reliable cash flow," says Craig Cohen, President of Transcap. "That's why we provide a factoring solution that gets them the money they need quickly, so they can stay on the road and remain competitive."

After completing a simple, 60-second application on Transcap.com, trucking companies of all sizes can receive factoring approval within 24 hours or less. Once approved, carriers upload or email invoices for immediate cash from anywhere on the road. For new clients, Transcap waives fees for the first invoice. Clients who refer other trucking carriers or brokers receive a $500 referral bonus when they sign up.

Additional client perks include fuel savings cards and discounts on tires, maintenance, insurance and more through the Transcap preferred partner network.

"Whether you're an owner-operator or managing an entire fleet, trucking is a tough business," says Cohen. "We make it our mission to remove as many roadblocks as possible and make their lives easier."

Transcap was launched by a group of industry-leading factoring experts, including Joel Adelman, the Founder and former CEO of Advance Partners. The Transcap team has lent over $20 billion to entrepreneurs nationwide in previous roles and plans to do the same for trucking businesses of all sizes.

To learn more about Transcap's funding options, become part of the company's preferred partner network or earn competitive commissions for deal referrals, visit Transcap.com.

About Transcap

Transcap was founded with a simple idea: To give trucking companies the fast, easy cash flow they need to succeed. We deliver freight factoring and alternative funding solutions designed to support owner-operators and fleets across the U.S. To learn more, visit Transcap.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Transcap