Innovative Eyewear Inc. Announces Debut of their Lucyd Lyte Fall '22 Collection

Bluetooth Audio Eyewear Innovator Introduces Four Bold New Frames

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear and operator of the Lucyd® brand, is pleased to announce the launch of their Lucyd Lyte Fall '22 collection.

The product debut introduces four new designer smart frames and the new Lucyd charging dock accessory. Strategically embedded, streamlined hinges integrated with the latest fashion trends make these frames the most stylish releases to-date for the company. Additionally, these new designs bring improvements to the build quality and audio fidelity of all Lucyd frames. The new Lucyd dock accessory can wirelessly charge all Lucyd Lyte models and up to three other USB-charged devices simultaneously, offering an organized and compact way to charge your go-to devices. The dock makes charging Lucyd eyewear as easy as setting the glasses down on your nightstand, making the Lucyd experience more user-friendly than ever.

Harrison Gross, Lucyd CEO & Cofounder said, "Our mission at Lucyd has always strived to be the 'go-to upgrade' of your eyewear from sunglasses to Rx frames you wear all-day, everyday day. Simply put, the Lyte Fall '22 collection comprises our most advanced glasses yet. The new hinge design offers a sheerness that makes the frames almost indistinguishable from traditional designer eyewear. Our new Jupiter style weighs just 1oz; it's aesthetically refined and we believe is one of the lightest smart eyewear lines available today. Finally, the Lucyd charging dock is a new, patent-pending accessory that makes charging the glasses wireless and worry-free."

To celebrate the launch, Lucyd is offering 10% off all purchases on Lucyd.co for a limited time. With the introduction of the Lyte Fall '22 collection, there's never been a better time to #upgradeyoureyewear®. Customers can head to Lucyd.co and customize their frames with numerous lens options, including 16 tints available in a full range of prescriptions and a basic clear Rx lens starting at just $35.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of smart eyewear, which are designed to allow the users to remain connected to their digital lives, while also offering prescription eyewear and sun protection. The Company believes that traditional frames, no matter how attractive, do not possess the functionality that many eyeglass wearers need and want. Smart eyewear is a multifunctional product that addresses the needs of the optical, hearables and digital assistant markets. The Company's mission is to Upgrade Your Eyewear®. For more information, please visit www.lucyd.co .

