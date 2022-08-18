Luokung Affiliate eMapGo Wins 2022 Microsoft Top App Innovation Partner Award

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services ("LBS") in China, today announced that its operating affiliate eMapGo Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("EMG"), a leading provider of navigation and electronic map services in China, has received the Microsoft FY22 Top App Innovation Partner Award.

EMG has served as a Microsoft independent software vendor ("ISV") partner since 2019, working with Microsoft in support of promoting the commercialization process for autonomous driving and digital transformation for Chinese clients in the automobile industry.

Mr. Xuesong Song, Luokung's Chairman and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to be recognized by our partner Microsoft. Over the course of the past three years, we have established and continued to strengthen our partnership with Microsoft in areas in which EMG specializes."

Mr. Song added, "The mass production of smart cars and the development of smart transportation have presented tremendous opportunities to fuel large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving services with potential for significant growth. We believe that EMG's core competencies, in addition to Microsoft's abilities in cutting-edge fields like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and mix reality, will add strong momentum within the industry to accelerate digital transformation development for automobile customers in China. We also expect to expand our collaboration and innovation with Microsoft in areas like autonomous driving and smart transportation based on new energy and intelligent network, among others, and promote joint efforts in providing green, low-carbon, safe and efficient smart driving and smart mobility solutions."

About Luokung Technology Corp.

Luokung Technology Corp. is a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company, as well as a leading provider of LBS for various industries in China. Backed by its proprietary technologies and expertise in multi-sourced intelligent spatial-temporal big data, Luokung has established city-level and industry-level holographic spatial-temporal digital twin systems and actively serves industries including smart transportation (autonomous driving, smart highway and vehicle-road collaboration), natural resource asset management (carbon neutral and environmental protection remote sensing data service), and LBS smart industry applications (mobile Internet LBS, smart travel, smart logistics, new infrastructure, smart cities, emergency rescue, among others). The Company routinely provides important updates on its website: https://www.luokung.com.

ABOUT EMAPGO

eMapgo, a variable interest entity ("VIE") of Luokung, is a leading provider of navigation and electronic map services in China, as well as a leading provider in Internet map services, geographic information system engineering and other A-level mapping qualifications. EMG possesses the National Class-A qualification certificates of navigable Surveying and Mapping, and actively develops autonomous driving and HD Map services. In March 2021, Luokung closed on the acquisition of EMG through the purchase of the equity interests of Saleya Holdings Limited, which, through a series of contracts between its wholly-owned subsidiary DMG Infotech Co., Ltd. and EMG, made EMG Luokung's VIE. For more information, please visit EMG's website: www.emapgo.com.cn.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "might", "plan", "probable", "potential", "should", "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination and analysis of the existing law, rules and regulations and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you the statement herein will be accurate. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

The Company:

Mr. Jay Yu

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +86-10-6506-5217

Email: ir@luokung.com

Investor Relations:

Ms. Carolyne Sohn

Vice President

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: 415-568-2255

Email: csohn@equityny.com

Ms. Alice Zhang

Investor Relations Analyst

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: 212-836-9610

Email: azhang@equityny.com

View original content:

SOURCE Luokung Technology Corp.