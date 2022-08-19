Capsulomics Expands Leadership Team with Key Hires

BALTIMORE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsulomics, Inc., a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for cancer screening, prevention, and smarter treatment decisions, announced today the appointment of Stacey Gilbert as Vice President of Market Access and Reimbursement, and Lisa Kann as Vice President of Product Development and Strategy.

Capsulomics, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Capsulomics announces leadership appointment of industry veterans Stacey Gilbert and Lisa Kann .

"I am thrilled to welcome these industry leaders to the Capsulomics team," said Daniel Lunz, Capsulomics' CEO. "Stacey and Lisa bring exceptional experience, developing and commercially launching some of the most successful diagnostic products available today. Their leadership will serve Capsulomics well as we near the launch of our first product."

In her new role, Mrs. Gilbert will lead a multi-year, managed care strategy aimed at obtaining optimal coverage, coding, and reimbursement for Capsulomics' testing portfolio from government and private payors.

Prior to joining Capsulomics, Mrs. Gilbert served as Senior Director of Population Health and as Director of Market Access Strategy for Exact Sciences. At Exact Sciences, Mrs. Gilbert successfully led all aspects of market access strategy planning and execution and most recently led the Population Health team's efforts to help more people get screened for colorectal cancer. Stacey has also held positions of increasing responsibility in sales, sales management, sales training, and market access account management at Sankyo Pharma, CV Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, ZOLL LifeVest, SomnoMed, and Medac Pharma. She holds a Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Health from Baylor University.

"I am thrilled to join the Capsulomics team at such a pivotal time in the development of precision diagnostics to help people better understand and take control of their healthcare destinies," said Mrs. Gilbert, "I'll leverage my extensive healthcare experience and public health education to remove barriers that keep people from getting the tests and answers they need to make informed decisions. It is an honor to work and innovate alongside such an incredibly talented team of difference makers."

Capsulomics also announced the appointment of industry veteran, Lisa Kann PhD, as Vice President of Product Development and Strategy. Dr. Kann has extensive diagnostics experience, most recently serving as Director of Lab Planning and Project Management at Thrive Earlier Detection. Thrive, a Baltimore-based early cancer detection company was acquired by Exact Sciences for up to $2.15B in early 2021. Prior to that, she was with Papgene where she served as Head of Laboratory Operations, playing a critical part in translating Papgene (and later Thrive's) core technology from a Johns Hopkins research lab to a clinical product used in large prospective clinical trials. Prior to Papgene, Dr. Kann served as VP of Laboratory Operations at Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx). Earlier in her career, she served as a scientist and manager at Genzyme Genetics and Cologuard-maker, Exact Sciences.

"I am excited to join Capsulomics' mission-driven team," said Dr. Kann. "The company is uniquely positioned to rapidly bring clinically meaningful diagnostics to market to better serve patients at-risk for esophageal cancer."

About Capsulomics, Inc

Capsulomics Inc. is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for cancer screening, prevention, and smarter treatment decisions. Capsulomics' lead diagnostics use DNA methylation for the diagnosis and prognosis of the esophageal precancer condition, Barrett's esophagus, along with the two main types of esophageal cancer. Preliminary studies suggest that Capsulomics' diagnostics can detect more esophageal diseases, including early cancers, and predict progression more accurately than all existing esophageal cancer or precancer diagnostics currently available.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Manthe

jaclyn@capsulomics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capsulomics, Inc.