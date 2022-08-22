Division Street and GOAT Partner to Auction Exclusive Tinker Hatfield-Designed Air Jordan VIII University of Oregon PEs to Benefit Ducks Student-Athletes

Proceeds from the coveted Jordan player exclusives will support participating student-athletes across sports at U of O.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT , the global platform for products from the past, present and future, and Division Street , a sport venture company that develops creative and effective marketing programs to maximize revenue opportunities for University of Oregon student-athletes, announced today a partnership to auction exclusive Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan VIII University of Oregon PEs to benefit participating U of O student-athletes.

Through its Offers feature, GOAT will auction off 200 pairs of coveted Air Jordan VIII University of Oregon PEs designed and developed for the men's basketball program, and 200 pairs designed and developed for the women's basketball team.

These exclusive Hatfield-designed Jordan PEs feature a Ducks-branded chenille patch, suede accents and chromed metallic hardware across two unique colorways — 'Gorge Green' and 'Pure Platinum.'

"We're thrilled to partner with GOAT to unlock another innovative way to benefit participating University of Oregon student-athletes," said Division Street CEO Rosemary St. Clair. "Tinker Hatfield-designed Jordan player exclusives are typically some of the most coveted sneakers in the community, and we look forward to working with GOAT to inspire the next generation while making a positive impact for U of O student-athletes."

"We're proud to support student-athletes and play a part in their athletic journey," said Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Group. "Division Street is not only creating opportunities for student-athletes, but shedding light on the importance of these programs."

The auction will be hosted through GOAT's Offers feature on GOAT.com and in the GOAT app, from Wednesday, August 24 at 10 AM PT to Friday, August 26 at 11:59 PM PT. Proceeds from the auction go directly to the Division Street Fund, which supports student-athletes at the University of Oregon across sports.

GOAT is the global platform for the past, present and future. Since its founding in 2015, GOAT has become the leading and most trusted sneaker marketplace in the world, and has expanded to offer apparel and accessories from select emerging, contemporary and iconic brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company offers styles across various time periods on its digital platforms and in its retail locations, while delivering products to over 40 million members across 170 countries.

Division Street Inc. is a sport venture company founded by several University of Oregon alumni and donors -- including Pat Kilkenny, Ed Maletis, Jim Morse, the Papé Family, and NIKE co-founder Phil Knight -- that develops creative and effective marketing programs to maximize revenue opportunities for University of Oregon student-athletes.

