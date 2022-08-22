Golden Section Invests in Leading Logistics Software Company, Trusted Dispatch, as a part of $1,000,000 Partner Preferred Round

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted Dispatch receives a $1,000,000 USD Partner Preferred investment led by Golden Section to drive expansion and growth. Trusted Dispatch is a leader in heavy equipment shipping and logistics software for truckers and shippers in North America.

Golden Section is a Houston based venture capital fund that invests in early-stage B2B software companies at the inflection point of expansion. Golden Section partners with driven entrepreneurs to build great companies. The fund is excited to meet entrepreneurs who have a deep understanding of the end customer's problems and an existing product with demonstrated traction. (PRNewswire)

"Dusty LaValley and his team are experts in the shipping of heavy machinery. They know the problems truckers and heavy machinery distributors face, and they have solutions that provide tangible value. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with such an effective team," says Dougal Cameron, General Partner at Golden Section.

"A few years ago, we recognized that the trucking industry was operating in an inefficient way, and we wanted to improve that. We built Trusted Dispatch to solve these problems, and today, our platform automates the complex logistical matching and delivery connections needed by heavy equipment shippers and truckers daily" stated Dusty LaValley, Trusted Dispatch Founder and CEO. "Our customer base is growing fast, with thousands of commercial users all over North America using the platform each month. With Golden Section's enterprise software expertise and track record of success, we're confident that they are the right partner for this next step in our journey."

"We are most excited about the sales efficiency of this company - we believe Dusty can immediately convert our investment into recurring revenue. We are expecting aggressive growth over the next 18 months." says Adam Day, General Partner at Golden Section.

Trusted Dispatch connects empty trucks with profitable loads every day through its software platform. The platform allows shippers to generate a competitive quote for their load, match the load to truckers needing a backhaul, then confirms and settles invoices electronically. For more information, please visit www.trusteddispatch.com.

