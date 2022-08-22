THE MACALLAN AND BENTLEY MOTORS UNVEIL FIRST PRODUCT COLLABORATION PROTOTYPE: THE MACALLAN HORIZON

A unique concept where purpose meets innovation, craftsmanship and creativity

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macallan, together with its luxury automotive partner Bentley Motors, has revealed the remarkable vision and design of The Macallan Horizon, the inspirational and highly innovative limited edition single malt whisky in development by the brands.

The Macallan x Bentley (PRNewswire)

The prototype of The Macallan Horizon, which will be available as a whisky product from summer 2023, fuses both traditional craftsmanship and innovative materials, with cutting edge technology to create an exclusive horizontal design. It was visualized following extensive collaboration between The Macallan and Bentley Motors .

In homage to The Macallan's acclaimed Six Pillars , the foundation stones of the brand that account for its distinctive single malt whiskies, The Macallan Horizon concept product incorporates six unique upcycled, repurposed or ethically sourced materials which are integral to The Macallan and Bentley Motors .

Among them are recycled copper from the disused curiously small spirit stills which were located within The Macallan's former Distillery; aluminum recovered from the Bentley Motors manufacturing process; recycled wood; recyclable glass and carbon neutral leather, locally sourced, and also used in the recently unveiled Bentley Mulliner grand tourer.

The final component is the very special single malt whisky being created for The Macallan Horizon. The Macallan Master Whisky Maker Kirsteen Campbell developed the flavor profile for the whisky following a visit to Bentley Motors in Crewe, where she observed first hand their shared passion for creativity, craftsmanship and innovation.

Together, the six key materials, the majority of which have been sourced and produced locally in Scotland and the UK, form a unique concept that defies the traditional vertical aesthetic of a whisky bottle and reflects the horizontal trajectory of the automotive world, pushing the boundaries and the art of the possible.

The visionary design also features a glass bottle with an extraordinary 180-degree twist, representing the mastery of space and time achieved by The Macallan and Bentley Motors in creating the prototype, which has no standing base.

Jaume Ferras, Global Creative Director for The Macallan, comments: "Taking inspiration from the automotive industry, we are showcasing our creative vision and concept development of The Macallan Horizon, which is among the most unique projects we have embarked on in our almost 200-year history.

"Our collaboration with Bentley Motors and the knowledge exchange we have undertaken as a result has inspired us to see things very differently. In the spirits world, everything is upright, such as our stills and our bottles. When we looked at the horizontal direction pursued by Bentley Motors as part of the automotive industry, it made us consider if and how we could adapt this format for whisky, which ultimately requires to be poured.

"I am incredibly proud of the beautiful design we have created together for The Macallan Horizon and the unique materials we are incorporating. It simply would not be possible without the incomparable craftsmanship and creativity for which The Macallan and Bentley Motors are renowned and is the embodiment of the uncompromised excellence pursued by The Macallan since 1824."

Bentley's Head of Design Collaborations, Chris Cooke, comments: "Our prototype for The Macallan Horizon is truly pioneering in both its design and use of materials. It's a fusion of the sharply defined yet curvaceous Bentley design DNA, The Macallan's innovation and recycled materials from both iconic British brands. The form of the design has allowed us to almost treat light as another material in itself, and the interplay between light and the wood, aluminum and copper materials is extraordinary. In being both an object of beauty in itself and demonstrating such innovation, it's a representation of what's coming next from our partnership."

Since the launch of their global partnership in July 2021, The Macallan and Bentley Motors - brands united by a dedication to craftsmanship, creativity, innovation and sustainability - have committed to share learnings from their respective industries while continuing to pursue the uncompromised excellence for which they are renowned.

Information regarding pricing and availability of The Macallan Horizon single malt whisky will be shared closer to its release on www.themacallan.com and www.bentleymotors.com

For further information, please contact:

The Macallan

TheMacallan@mbooth.com



Bentley Motors

Mike Sayer

Head of Product Communications

mike.sayer@bentley.co.uk

+44-7507-46782

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary single malt whiskies. Their outstanding quality and distinctive character reveal the uncompromised excellence pursued by The Macallan since it was established by Alexander Reid, on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland.

In 2018, The Macallan opened a new chapter in its history with the launch of its award-winning Speyside distillery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects to promote sustainability, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills. It stands nearby Easter Elchies House, the Highland Manor built in 1700 which is The Macallan's spiritual home and remains the heartbeat of The Macallan's beautiful 485-acre Estate.

Crafted without compromise. Please savor The Macallan responsibly.

About Bentley Motors

Bentley Motors is the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world. The company's headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering, and production of the company's five model lines: Continental GT, Continental GTC, Flying Spur, Bentayga and Bentayga EWB. The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to UK luxury car brands such as Bentley. It is also an example of high-value British manufacturing at its best. Bentley employs around 4,000 people at Crewe.

The Macallan Horizon (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Macallan