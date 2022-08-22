Palo Alto Networks Shines in Three Categories at the 2022 SC Awards

Wins Security Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution and Innovator of the Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for its inspiring cybersecurity innovation, teams and initiatives, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has taken top honors in three categories of the 2022 SC Awards : " We've Got Next " named Security Marketing Campaign of the Year; Prisma Cloud named the Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution and Idan Tendler, vice president of Code Security for Prisma® Cloud, honored as Innovator of the Year.

"We've Got Next" was designed to highlight Palo Alto Networks as the leader in cybersecurity innovation and communicate the company's focus on getting ahead of the next threat, next challenge and the next opportunity. Delivered as a multichannel, cross-geography plan, the campaign leveraged a unique set of innovators to tell its story, which resulted in 144+ million media impressions. "We've Got Next is a sentiment we live and breathe every day at Palo Alto Networks because we are at the beginning of an important journey to rebuild cybersecurity for the coming decades." said Zeynep Inanoglu Ozdemir, chief marketing officer at Palo Alto Networks. "We are honored to be recognized by the SC awards on this journey."

Recognized as the Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution, Prisma Cloud helps security and DevOps teams effectively collaborate to secure cloud-native application development and deployment. As a comprehensive cloud-native protection platform (CNAPP) , Prisma Cloud's Cloud Workload Protection capability provides organizations with a centralized view to help identify and prioritize risks in real time across their cloud environments. The SC Awards honor expands the recognition Prisma Cloud has received in 2022, which includes being named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Workload Security, Q1 2022 .

"I am honored that our contributions to shift-left security innovations and developer focused security are recognized by the SC Awards," said Idan Tendler, Vice President of Code Security at Palo Alto Networks and recipient of the Innovator of the Year award. "At a time where just a few lines of code can have profound impacts on the security of an organization, Prisma Cloud helps protect customers on their entire journey from code creation to run time. I want to pass my appreciation to the entire Code Security team at Prisma Cloud for their dedication to keeping our customers and our developer community safe."

Now in its 25th year, the 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories. Winners were selected by a world-class panel of industry 40+ leaders from sectors including healthcare,financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education among others.

