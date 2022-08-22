Visit Oakland Cultivates the Oakland Vegan Trail Featuring 20+ Vegan Restaurants and a Flourishing Plant-Based Culinary Scene

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Oakland launches the Oakland Vegan Trail, an online gastronomic guide that boasts 20+ plant-based restaurants found in The Town. With culinary hot spots serving up delicious globally inspired vegan cuisine from American to Chinese to Ethiopian, Filipino, Mexican, Thai and so much more, visitors can taste their way around the world – all while staying in Oakland. There's even vegan coffee, donuts, and ice cream!

Vegan Burger and Loaded Tots at Malibu's Burgers (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely proud to launch the Oakland Vegan Trail with such an amazing mix of cultural cuisine"

Often referred to as the "Brooklyn by the Bay," Oakland has an abundance to offer visitors, particularly when it comes to food – specifically, plant-based food. Visit Oakland has carved out a culinary experience that caters to vegans. The trail showcases the city's lively vegan food scene while highlighting local vegan gems ranging from family-owned eateries, to popups, to startups, to those recognized by the highly regarded Michelin Guide.

The Oakland Vegan Trail includes an overview of each restaurant, with menu highlights, location, and contact information. A detailed map directs visitors to the array of vegan restaurants scattered throughout Oakland's vibrant neighborhoods. The online guide also includes a hearty sidebar that lists Oakland's Vegetarian restaurants.

Oakland is known as one of the most progressive and diverse cities in the U.S. with 125 languages spoken in The Town. "We are extremely proud to launch the Oakland Vegan Trail with such an amazing mix of cultural cuisine" commented Peter Gamez, President & CEO of Visit Oakland. "There really is something for everyone to enjoy – even for non-vegans. In true Oakland style, we are leading the way with a visitor experience that celebrates the growing plant-based lifestyle. We are excited to highlight the incredibly talented chefs in Oakland who are creating innovative and delicious vegan food and beverages."

The Oakland Vegan Trail can be found at OaklandVeganTrail.com. For more information on all that is happening in Oakland, go to VisitOakland.com.

The Oakland Vegan Trail features 20+ globally inspired restaurants that offer something for everyone to enjoy. (PRNewswire)

Artistic, award winning vegan cuisine at Millennium (PRNewswire)

