DoubleCheck Solutions Joins the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program

- VIP enables DoubleCheck to integrate with Symitar® -

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleCheck Solutions™, a fintech company addressing outdated overdraft and non-sufficient funds (NSF) practices with practical software solutions, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide DoubleCheck with access to Jack Henry's technical resources to enable DoubleCheck's solution to integrate with the company's Symitar core processing system. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry's customers can easily deploy third-party products.

DoubleCheck's solution integrates with Symitar via SymXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform's core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

Through DoubleCheck's cloud-based solution, customers are given a grace period during which time they may add funds to their account to cover their overdraft or NSF transactions. Through the program, financial institutions select the funding options available to their customers based on the financial institution's service offerings. Financial institution customers may have the option to choose to cover their overdraft and NSF transactions with cash, credit card or a third-party payment service, alter pay/return decisions and report fraud. As a result, customers can avoid the ripple effect of bounced payments ranging from late fees to damaged relationships, and even potential account closures. For financial institutions, it minimizes the risk of litigation, addresses potential legislation, creates an audit trail, and generates new revenue options.

DoubleCheck's simple integration process allows financial institutions that use Jack Henry's Symitar core platform to have the ability to activate the DoubleCheck software rapidly and easily for their customers. This capability stems from the platform integration through the use of Symitar. Transaction data related to insufficient funds are exchanged in real-time so financial institutions and their customers can see the current status of any pending bounced payments and resolve them instantly.

"Non-sufficient funds and overdrafts are the hottest topics in the industry right now and we are thrilled Jack Henry has enabled us to be a part of their Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program, offering an innovative solution for their clients," said Joel Schwartz, founder and co-CEO of DoubleCheck Solutions.

Jack Henry's VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry's technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor's product.

To learn more about DoubleCheck Solutions, visit: www.mydoublecheck.com

About Jack Henry™

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About DoubleCheck Solutions

DoubleCheck, built by bankers for bankers, notifies consumers and small businesses in real-time if they have non-sufficient funds in their account, allowing them to alter the financial institution's decisions on what gets paid, using a range of payment methods. DoubleCheck embraces the mission of solving the most common banking problems of our times: outdated overdraft practices that place an unnecessary burden on consumers, small businesses, and financial institutions. www.mydoublecheck.com

