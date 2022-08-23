Pepperstone presents, The Trade Off Spanish A weekly digital series in Spanish focused on helping retail traders navigate an ever-evolving world of financial markets.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been a rollercoaster couple of years for investors and traders alike - with incredible levels of stimulus resulting in genuine risk taking in financial markets and, of course, multi-decade high inflation. We are all feeling the effects of this in our daily lives now and as central banks try to reign in price pressures the opportunity for traders is everywhere.

Over this time, Pepperstone has seen increasing demand for up-to-the-minute commentary and intel on market movements from around the world; both to assist with sourcing opportunities, and to help traders efficiently price risk.

Pepperstone is proud to introduce the Spanish version of their successful The Trade Off - https://thetradeoff.tv/ - an engaging and entertaining weekly show by Pepperstone's Head of Research, Chris Weston, and Blake Morrow of ForexAnalytix.

The Trade-Off Spanish, is a fast-paced, digestible and entertaining weekly show in Spanish, with a focus on helping traders of all abilities make sense of the news flow across global markets. The series features Pepperstone's Spanish Research Strategist, Quasar Elizundia, and Oscar Salem of BCM Partners, LLC.

Join these two highly experienced analysts as they engage in an energetic debate of the financial markets - what's hot, what's not and always breaking down the trade every week.

"This series will break down and unpack the big picture macro debates. We look at the core themes, set-ups, views and event playbooks and break it down in a way few other financial channels address - financial news delivered differently for the Spanish audience." says Chris Weston Pepperstone's Head of Research.

Check out the Pilot episode.

About Pepperstone

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service and award-winning funding and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has related entities across the globe and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA).

Learn more at: http://www.pepperstone.com

About Quasar Elizundia

Quasar Elizundia is Pepperstone's Spanish Research Strategist and holds over 8 years of experience in the industry. A highly respected financial services expert, Quasar has supported both retail and institutional clients at IG and FXCM covering research roles.

Based in Las Vegas, Quasar is a well-known media figure appearing on multiple news feeds and research sites.

Follow Quasar at: https://twitter.com/QuasarElizundia

About Oscar Salem

Oscar has over 25 years' experience in capital markets and more than 10,000 hours of technical work. He Specialises in finding engagement zones with the purpose of controlling the downside. Abiding by the thesis that price leads narratives. Oscar started his career in 1995 working for Banamex as an EM FX trader. From there moved to HSBC, Wells Fargo and Citibank, holding various roles in FX Capital Markets. In 2015 opened Cold Spring Asset Management, a FX only Hedge Fund and currently runs BCM Partners, LLC.

Follow Oscar at: https://twitter.com/Bellehos

