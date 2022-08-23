Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Alcon

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Aerie (NASDAQ: AERI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Alcon.

Ademi LLP alleges Aerie's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Aerie holders will receive only $15.25 per share representing an equity value of approximately $770 million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Aerie by imposing a significant penalty if Aerie accepts a superior bid. Aerie insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Aerie's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Aerie.

