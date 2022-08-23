Strathsquare Point Supports Independent Film Nominated for VIFF and ROIF Awards

"Little Johnny Jewel" was produced by Bella Luna Productions.

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking a leading role in a brand-new film, seed stage project initiator Strathsquare Point invested in an independent movie that was nominated in three award categories at the Venice International Film Festival and the Rome Outcast Independent Film Awards. "Little Johnny Jewel," a 2022 film directed by Jude Rawlins, produced by Bella Luna Productions, and predominantly funded by Strathsquare, creates genre-defying films distinct from the mainstream.

Enriching global audiences, Strathsquare seeks to "unlock the value of great stories" and give fresh talent and innovative thinkers the chance to be noticed. As a committed supporter of creative entrepreneurs, Strathsquare finds and collaborates with brilliant independent filmmakers across markets.

"The brilliance and originality of Rawlins' screenwriting approach with an emphasis on story and character made this the perfect investment opportunity," said Strathsquare's Media Investments Director, Bella Ward. "We are thrilled the film is gaining the recognition and audiences it deserves. Receiving nominations at festivals validated our commitment to the project. We enjoy connecting with innovators to create a better, brighter world."

When Rawlins learned of the nominations, he shared, "the relationship with Strathsquare is fantastic, and by no means just about money. The money is, of course, essential, and funding independent filmmaking is notoriously hard. I respect investors, so it is important to deliver good work on budget to vindicate their faith in me. I feel supported, and you can't put a price tag on that. We feel that much bigger and more important because we know there are people on the other side of the ocean who care enough to do what they can to support us."

Bella Luna Productions, based in Marshalltown, Iowa, is one of Strathsquare's most recent investment partnerships. "Little Johnny Jewel" is a "funny and serious film about people, full of music, comedy, poetry, dancing, film about love, redemption, and second chances," Rawlins noted.

The next project between the pair is a film called "Mania," a Hitchcock-style psychological thriller that tells the story of a young woman trying to escape the clutches of her narcissist mother with a narcissistic husband.

A UK-based cross-sector VC working alongside businesses seeking to innovate across the areas of green energy, media, data, logistics. Strathsquare connects with entrepreneurs to launch, grow and scale their businesses.

