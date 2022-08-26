US Army awards Raytheon Missiles & Defense $182 million NASAMS contract for Ukraine

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a $182 million contract for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, also known as NASAMS™, a highly adaptable mid-range air defense solution. These systems are expected to be provided to Ukraine in response to that nation's need to defend against advanced air threats.

The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, also known as NASAMS™, is a highly adaptable mid-range solution for any operational air defense requirement. (PRNewswire)

"Raytheon Missiles & Defense and our partners are working diligently to quickly deliver this critical, proven air defense capability to help the Ukrainian people defend their homeland," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land Warfare & Air Defense, a Raytheon Missiles & Defense business area. "Ukraine will join a dozen nations around the globe who rely on NASAMS to defeat a multitude of threats, including cruise missiles, aircraft, and unmanned systems."

Jointly developed and produced by RMD and Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, NASAMS consists of the Sentinel radar, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, and KDA's Fire Distribution Center. NASAMS provides air defenders with a tailorable, state-of-the-art defense system that can maximize their ability to identify, engage and destroy current and evolving enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and emerging cruise missile threats.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

