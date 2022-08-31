Authenticate.com Launches its Identity Verification Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) for Platforms to Increase Trust Online

More than 80 businesses and enterprises are already using Authenticate.com to stop cyber crime worldwide.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticate.com ( https://authenticate.com/ ), a leading provider of information verification technology for governments, corporations, institutions and individuals to prove identity and prevent fraud worldwide has launched their Identity Verification Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Now through platforms such as Shopify , Hostaway , Guesty and more, customers of Authenticate.com can verify users to stop fraud without a single line of code.

Authenticate.com continues to gain momentum with more than $1 million in revenue YTD, which is up 20x YoY.

Newly released data from the Federal Trade Commission shows that U.S. consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, an increase of more than 70 percent over the previous year. Because the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people shopped and transferred money, many criminals targeted digital wallets, apps, sites and services that rely on often irreversible or indisputable peer-to-peer payment methods such as Apple Pay and Zelle. About 18 million victims fell prey to scams through these means and methods last year, according to the 2021 Identify Fraud by Javelin Strategy & Research .

Authenticate.com offers worldwide photo ID and passport authentication, optional facial recognition and liveness detection, knowledge quizzes, background checks, continuous monitoring and more, all "out-of-the-box". Voluntarily audited and independently certified as SOC 2 Type II compliant Authenticate.com adheres to the highest cybersecurity standards. The company is now in the process of obtaining a formal opinion letter that it meets the rigorous framework published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology in their Special Publication 800-53, an exhaustive list of security and privacy protocols necessary for any vendor to be eligible for use in a federal information system. "Identity fraud is by far and away the number one source of cybercrime worldwide," said Steve Ward, Founder & CEO of Authenticate.com. "By offering Identity Verification Infrastructure as a Service, we are doing the difficult work of collecting sensitive personal data, processing it with the utmost integrity, and ensuring it is protected with best-in-class security. While our customers focus on building their business, we provide the picks and shovels they need to dig their moats."

"Our company's mission is to eliminate the dependency of the fee gouging delivery apps," said Andy Kaminski, Founder & CEO of RunnerCity. "In order to launch our app, we needed to execute background checks for our roster of 3,000 runners (gig workers). Earlier this month we decided on a soft launch to test our integration with Authenticate.com to ensure it would be an easy and seamless process for our users. And it was! We invited hundreds of runners to sign up and submit to background checks and so far we've been very pleased with the results."

"We require a trusted and responsive vendor to handle secure and sensitive assets," said Terry L. Robinson, CEO of NotaryHub.com by Everything Legal. "Authenticate.com's hosted solution for UI helped us go to market quickly. As a cloud-based remote online notary solution that requires authenticating constituents, Authenticate.com hits the mark. We've appreciated our partnership with the team and look forward to continued success."

About Authenticate.com

Authenticating.com LLC d/b/a Authenticate.com provides developer tools for identity verification and fraud prevention through the use of several sources of truth and a proprietary data enrichment framework so their customers can create their own trust policies for peer-to-peer exchanges, two-sided marketplaces, online communities and more through the use of Authenticate.com APIs and SDKs.

