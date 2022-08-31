BayCare Named One of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies That Care by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System, a leading health care system in West Central Florida, has been named one of the top companies to work for in the United States by Great Place to Work and PEOPLE. "BayCare has taken a leadership approach to addressing mental health and substance abuse issues in their home state, which has higher-than-the-national-average suicide rates," according to the report. "BayCare pulled together a stakeholder group of competing local health care providers, law enforcement, schools, insurance providers and other community partners to study the issue. As a result, a new not-for-profit organization called Tampa Bay Thrives launched to connect patients to available resources, provide support for patients in crisis and educate and reduce the stigma of mental health issues. BayCare also committed to match donations dollar-for-dollar to support the $7.5-10 million needed to cover operating costs for the first five years."

Earlier this year, BayCare welcomed is first class of psychiatry residents and they are eager to support the community's behavioral health needs. (PRNewswire)

The health system also recently launched a new Psychiatry Residency Program, bringing desperately needed mental health providers to the area.

"We're honored to receive this recognition," said Tommy Inzina, president and CEO of BayCare. "The pandemic, economic hardship and other challenges have affected our community's mental health and substance use, but unfortunately these issues are not new. Providing behavioral health services always has been part of BayCare's commitment to improving the overall health of the communities we serve."

"Caring isn't about being 'nice,'" says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's about understanding the real needs of your people, of your community and of the world—and showing up in ways that make a meaningful impact. These companies make that kind of caring for people, and even the environment, part of their daily fabric."

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

This year's survey focused on how companies have succeeded in business while demonstrating outstanding respect, care, and concern for their employees, their communities, and the environment. In that survey, 85% of BayCare's employees said the organization is a great place to work. This number is 28% higher than the average U.S. company.

