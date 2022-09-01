MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. announced Accel Marketing Solutions inclusion on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most distinguished ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. Accel Marketing Solutions is a leading national marketing agency specializing in attorney and law firm marketing, and has seen a significant spike in growth (228%, to be exact) over the last few years. The Inc. 5000 list provides potential clients and prospective connections with defining insight into the country's most industrious privately-owned companies.

Accel Marketing Solutions appears on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies (PRNewswire)

In fact, the Inc. 5000 list has been the definitive list for the country's up-and-coming businesses for over four decades, and in that time, they've recognized several now-distinguished companies such as Patagonia, Under Armour, and Microsoft.

For inclusion on this list, a company must meet several criteria. To start, the company must be based in the United States, privately owned, and on record of receiving revenue by March 31, 2018. Only companies that received at least $100,000 in revenue in the year 2018 and at least $2 million in revenue by 2021 will qualify. Of those companies, only those with the highest rate of growth between 2018-2021 will make the list.

Of the recent announcement, CEO of Accel Marketing Solutions, Inc. Elliot Stern said, "I am honored to learn of Accel Marketing Solutions' inclusion on this list of leading independently-owned businesses, but not necessarily surprised. Our national law firm marketing agency is committed to helping attorneys and law firms throughout the country maximize their potential, and we believe this inclusion serves as further proof of our unwavering dedication to our clients. We have a formula that works, and it gives me great pleasure to say that our clients see a return on their investment, time and time again."

The companies included on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list are not only successful, but have also shown great resilience through turbulent times and have ultimately benefited their communities, as they've added more than 68,394 jobs to the economy over the past three years. To learn more about the Inc. 5000 list or to view Accel Marketing Solution's inclusion on the 2022 listing, please visit inc.com . #lawyer #lawyers #attorney #attorneys #marketing

