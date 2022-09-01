Tafi Announces the Public Launch of the Game-changing Astra Avatar Creation Engine

The Astra SDK is a state-of-the-art, fully-built avatar design tool giving developers a robust character creation solution.

SALT LAKE CITY and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tafi , the creator of Astra , the world-class 3D avatar creation engine, announced the public launch of their Astra SDK. With today's update, any developer has easy access to Astra to integrate it into their games and digital environments. Astra is built to save developers time and money while giving their users a powerful tool to create their perfect digital identity using Astra's massive 3D asset library. Creators can also integrate their own 3D assets designed in various 3D modeling software for nearly infinite possibilities for their users' avatars. Developers can sign up now to receive the SDK on the Astra website .

Astra is the most advanced avatar creation SDK on the market, providing a massive range of shapes and sizes of avatars not seen in other products, as well as powerful asset customization features. Astra's easy and cost-effective solution takes the hard work out of the avatar process, letting developers skip the daunting task of building out a system from scratch.

Astra has been in development for over five years and has been in private beta with over 30 developers integrating it into their games. Now, with the public launch, any developer looking for a powerful avatar engine rather than just a creator or editor will find Astra to be the best solution available to them.

Harold Dumur, CEO of Ova and StellarX, says about Astra, "When we were at the point of integrating an avatar system in our award-winning StellarX 3D content creation for the non-programmers and the non-pro-users, we knew we needed a best-in-class avatar system to meet the high expectations of our customers.

"We were thrilled to leverage Tafi's Astra SDK. It was the only solution that provided us with an end-to-end avatar system with tons of content. Moreover, the whole SDK integration took us less than a day. We could not be more pleased. Tafi's SDK is truly a game-changer."

Key features of Astra:

A pre-built content library - users will have access to 1,000s of assets to build their perfect avatar

Assets include clothes, hair, decals, morphables, and more

The ability for creators to add their own 3D assets

3D assets fit any shape or size of avatar automatically with no poke-through

A streamable asset system. No need to ship assets with developers' builds

Solutions are performed quickly, client-side, allowing content to be distributed without precomputation

A rich API for customizing avatars and querying assets

Support for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android

"I've been designing avatars and the systems that create them for years, and Astra fills what I've found to be a gaping hole in the avatar creation market," said Ty Duperron, Chief Product Officer of Tafi. "The SDK's versatility, ease of integration and use, and diverse high-quality assets allow users to truly represent themselves in virtual spaces exactly how they want to be represented. Tafi is working to build a metaverse that is inclusive and as diverse as our users, and we've heard loud and clear that people spending time in these spaces value choice in their digital personas. Astra gives developers the ability to provide almost an endless number of choices to those users in their projects."

"Astra has been designed from the ground up for developers, by developers," said Jesse Janzer, Director of Technology at Tafi. "I'm very proud of this SDK because it gives creators of all skill levels a massive boost in building games and worlds with a diversity of avatars like we don't see at the moment. We work by the idea that whatever you can imagine is possible, and now we get to see exactly what talented developers can imagine. I couldn't be more excited for what creators will do with this."

About Tafi

Founded in 2019, Tafi's mission is to make personalized avatars and branded digital content available to everyone who wants to level up their digital personality. Partnering with mobile phone platforms and software applications, Tafi puts its world-class avatar content engine at your fingertips. Learn more at MakeTafi.com .

