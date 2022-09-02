Jacobio Completes First Patient Dosage of CD73 mAb JAB-BX102 in China

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) announced it has completed first patient dosage of it's in-house R&D drug candidate CD73 monoclonal antibody JAB-BX102 in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for advanced solid tumour patients.

This is a phase I/IIa multi-center, open-label clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity of JAB-BX102 monotherapy and combination with Pembrolizumab in adult patients with advanced solid tumors.

JAB-BX102 is Jacobio's first big molecule program entered into the clinical stage. "The landscape of cancer treatment has been more and more complicated, combination therapies between different modalities are needed. Jacobio's pipeline focuses on the unmet clinical needs and aims to bring hope to more patients through the in-house combination therapies. As an important Immune Oncology target, CD73 has the potential to be used in combination with multiple immuno-oncological therapies, such as PD-1/PD-L1 antibody and STING agonist, so as to relieve the immunosuppression of tumor microenvironment, stimulate the proliferation and activation of immune effector cells, enhance tumor immunity and play a synergistic role. Jacobio is developing CD73 STING iADC JAB-X1800." Said Dr. Yinxiang Wang, Chairman and CEO of Jacobio.

JAB-BX102 is a humanized monoclonal antibody, anti-CD73. CD73 is a protein that plays a key role in the adenosine pathway, and its inhibition has broad therapeutic potential for tumors that are reliant on an active adenosine pathway. Combination treatment of JAB-BX102 with immune checkpoint drugs such as PD-(L)1 (anti-PD-1, or anti-PD-L1) antibodies, can result in synergistic anti-tumor efficacy. There are no anti-CD73 antibodies currently approved for cancer therapy. Pre-clinical data suggest that JAB-BX102 has a dose-activity advantage and has the potential to benefit patients with solid tumors.

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to developing and providing new and innovative products and solutions to improve people's health. Our pipeline revolves around novel molecular targets on six major signalling pathways: KRAS, immune checkpoints, tumor metabolism, P53, RB and MYC. We aim for our key projects to be among the top three in the world. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. Jacobio has R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Boston with our Induced Allosteric Drug Discovery Platform (IADDP) and our iADC Platform.

