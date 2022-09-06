Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for August 2022

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported August monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain August trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month ADV Year-To-Date

















Aug

2022 Aug

2021 % Chg July 2022 %

Chg Aug 2022 Aug 2021 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 10,464 9,458 10.6 % 10,020 4.4 % 10,570 9,912 6.6 % Index options (contracts, k) 2,715 1,775 53.0 % 2,623 3.5 % 2,578 1,863 38.4 % Futures (contracts, k) 192 186 3.0 % 187 2.6 % 225 227 -0.8 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,409 1,269 11.0 % 1,437 -1.9 % 1,683 1,715 -1.9 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 84 72 17.8 % 77 9.6 % 96 84 13.9 % Canadian Equities1 (matched shares, k) 115,819 36,361 218.5 % 110,475 4.8 % 71,545 53,264 34.3 % European Equities (€, mn) 8,377 6,351 31.9 % 10,026 -16.4 % 11,168 7,235 54.4 % EuroCCP Cleared Trades2 (k) 105,537 92,913 13.6 % 111,792 -5.6 % 1,028,118 786,707 30.7 % EuroCCP Net Settlements2 (k) 883 812 8.7 % 805 9.6 % 6,992 6,431 8.7 % Australian Equities3 (AUD, mn) 706 774 -8.8 % 629 12.3 % 812 N/A

Japanese Equities3 (JPY, bn) 164 83 96.8 % 163 0.1 % 153 N/A

Global FX ($, mn) 38,031 29,351 29.6 % 39,085 -2.7 % 40,201 33,837 18.8 %

1Canadian Equities data include MATCHNow and NEO from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only. "Net capture per 10,000 touched shares" refers to transaction fees divided by the product of one-ten thousandth ADV of shares for NEO and MATCHNow and the number of trading days for the period. 2 EuroCCP figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. 3 Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Cboe Asia Pacific (formerly Chi-X Asia Pacific) effective on July 1, 2021.

August 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Total volume across all four Cboe options exchanges was 307.5 million contracts in August, the highest month on record.

Total volume in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options was 51.4 million contracts, the highest month on record. Average Daily Volume (ADV) of 2.2 million contracts was the second highest month on record.

ADV in SPX options expiring on the trade date (zero-days-to-expiry) set a new record with approximately 973,000 contracts in August.

Total volume in Nanos options surpassed 100,000 contracts traded since its launch in March 2022 .

Global FX

Average Daily Notional Value of $37.2 billion in Spot was the highest August on record.

European Equities and Derivatives

Cboe Europe Equities had an overall market share of 24.2 percent in August, making it Europe's largest stock exchange for the second successive month.

Cboe BIDS Europe, Cboe's European block trading platform, had a 34 percent share of the LIS (large-in-scale) market, making it the largest platform of its type for the fifth successive month (Source: big xyt).

Cboe Japan

Cboe Japan's lit market share was a record 4.6 percent in August.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

