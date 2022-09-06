Self-care -- Author Patrina Wisdom Providing Women with a Path to Empower Their Lives Through Her Pure Abundance Belize Retreat

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Self-care and TED X speaker Patrina Wisdom, creator of the Pure Abundance Retreat in Belize, was inspired by her own healing journey following the suicide death of her husband and the impact that attending and customizing healing retreats had on her family. This three-day retreat takes place in Belize from October 18 to October 23, 2022. Pure Abundance is a week-long transformational experience with multi-generational guides, lush, luxurious jungle surroundings, and personal development for a life of greater abundance.

More than ever, the world requires more self-assured, empowered, and wealthy women who embody their femininity as leaders.

At Pure Abundance, Inc., we understand that women cannot create a life of abundance in an environment that fostered struggle, fear, or scarcity. At the retreat, women will remove themselves from their normal environment and create the space to center themselves and focus on self-care.

"Our retreat participants enjoy six days and five nights of healing and expansion in paradise. A time for sacred self-care, childlike play, healing, sisterhood, and community, as well as the release of the abundance they deserve. says Patrina.

Patrina adds, "If I'm being honest, I'm typically the only woman of color in personal/spiritual development-focused retreat spaces. I desired to create a space where all high-achieving women from diverse cultures and backgrounds could be vulnerable and supported by the community. A place where you can arrive feeling burned out, overwhelmed, stagnant, or even broken during a time of transition and leave feeling re-energized, re-imagined, and as the most powerful and abundant version of yourself".

Pure Abundance is a purposefully designed and meticulously curated boutique retreat. They only accept 10 participants per retreat and tailor each retreat's journey to fulfill the intention of each individual participant and provide the transformation that each woman came to the retreat seeking.

Attendees have reported leaving the retreat with a renewed sense of self, sacred self-care practices that they can implement once they return home, and the tools and confidence to establish and maintain better boundaries in their lives.

Visit https://pureabundanceretreat.com/ for additional details on the Pure Abundance Retreat.

About Patrina Wisdom :

Patrina Wisdom is an Abundance Activator, serial entrepreneur, best-selling author, financial expert, educator, retreat host, and podcaster. She is also a Badass Bodacious Mom. This Ted X Speaker is on a mission to LEAD, INSPIRE, and EMPOWER women to stand in their own personal authority and create the best life possible with her Badass Bodacious Life Movement. The Badass Bodacious Life Movement is providing women all across the country with the resources they require to assume the role of chief executive officer of their own lives.

