SIERRA MANAGEMENT AND TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF KEITH NIXON AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

CALIFORNIA, Md., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Management and Technologies, Inc. (Sierra) today announced that Keith Nixon has been appointed as the company's Managing Director. In this new role, Nixon will oversee all of Sierra's client-facing operations.

Sierra is an industry-leading provider of logistics and weapons systems, life cycle sustainment support services and technologies in software engineering, and application development for the nation's defense, federal, and commercial sectors.

Nixon, who joined Sierra in 2020, previously served in the United States Navy for four decades, retiring as a Captain. While serving in the Navy, Keith was an Aviation Maintenance Duty Officer focused on logistics, maintenance, and program management and culminated his career as the Commanding Officer of Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic and its 2,500 men and women. Prior to joining Sierra, Nixon worked for Booz Allen for two years, serving as a senior advisor to Naval Aviation leadership. Since joining Sierra, Keith has supported the NAVAIR Sustainment Group (NSG), providing superior support to numerous cutting-edge initiatives aimed at increasing readiness and reducing cost of Naval Aviation. This new title reflects the superb value Nixon has added to Sierra since joining the company.

In addition to Nixon's appointment, Jose Lebron has been named Chief of Staff for Sierra and will work alongside Nixon and President and CEO Jeff Wynne to ensure the company continues to provide world-class support to Sierra's customers on time and on budget.

Wynne will retain overall responsibility for company performance, including providing vision, leadership, and guidance in establishing the company's short and long-term growth strategy. To achieve this growth strategy, Wynne will maintain his focus on growing organically and through partnerships with strategically aligned firms while aggressively looking for future acquisition opportunities.

Wynne said: "Keith Nixon is an exceptional leader who has been instrumental in Sierra's continued success since joining the company in 2020. His experience as a senior naval officer makes him the ideal person to lead our client-facing operations while also providing invaluable guidance and leadership executing our strategy. Keith knows our customers, they know him – and they trust him. He has the quality of leadership and vision that companies come across rarely. As CEO, I am grateful to Keith for taking on this expanded role which will ensure optimal alignment of Sierra's resources and allow me the time and bandwidth to focus my efforts to work strategically on how Sierra will grow its business."

Nixon said: "I look forward to leading Sierra's incredibly talented work force in meeting our clients' most challenging requirements in supporting the Warfighter. Team Sierra will continue to look for new opportunities to support the Navy in delivering innovative and impactful solutions focused on improving Capability, Availability and Affordability of our nation's weapons systems."

Earlier in 2022 Sierra announced significant contract awards – both new business as well as continuation of legacy work – that have Sierra ideally positioned for growth while also ensuring the company serves its customers and helps them achieve their critical missions. A press release regarding those contracts can be found here.

