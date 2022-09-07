America's First Legal Moonshine Distillery Reveals New "Party in a Box" Packaging for its Midnight Moon Brand

First-of-its-Kind Boxed Moonshine is the Latest Innovation from Piedmont Distillers' Portfolio of Award-Winning Brands

MADISON, N.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midnight Moon, the small-batch moonshine brand handcrafted at North Carolina's first legal distillery, Piedmont Distillers, reveals their "Party in a Box" packaging innovation, with Watermelon, Lightning Lemonade, and Apple Pie flavors currently available in thirty states and counting.

Midnight Moon Party in a Box is currently available in Watermelon, Lightning Lemonade and Apple Pie flavors with a suggested retail price of ~$30. (PRNewswire)

Made to grab, sip and share, the portable 1.75L bag-in-boxes are equal to 2 ⅓ jars of the brand's original and iconic mason jar packaging. Full of triple-distilled, ultra-smooth tasting moonshine that's always handcrafted with all-natural ingredients, the lightweight and recyclable boxes have been a hit at this summer's beach trips, pool parties and backyard barbeques and are poised to be the hot item for apple-picking, tailgating and camping this fall.

Apple Pie Party in a Box is a mix of Midnight Moon moonshine and apple juice, naturally infused with a cinnamon stick. The 70-proof spirit tastes just like apple pie and works in both warm weather cocktails like the Apple Ale and cold weather classics, including Midnight Moon's twist on an Old Fashioned , spiced ciders and hot toddies.

Enjoyed neat or mixed simply with juice or club soda, Watermelon Party in a Box is a delicious blend of Midnight Moon's 100% corn moonshine recipe and watermelon that delivers a 70-proof spirit, guaranteed seedless, that tastes just like the last days of summer. Recommended cocktails include Watermelon Lemonade or a Watermelon Mojito .

Lightning Lemonade is also 70 proof and is a blend of Midnight Moon moonshine and lemonade that delivers a crisp, sweet and slightly tart taste that mixes well in tea-based cocktails while also working as a shot. Popular recipes include the Spiked Lightning Tea and Midnight Moon Lemon Ice .

Fans wanting to "get their shine on" while on the go can search for their nearest local retailer or order any of the Party in a Box flavors along with all Midnight Moon products and gear at the official online shop.

About Midnight Moon:

Introduced by North Carolina's first legal distillery in 2007, Midnight Moon has spent over a decade trailblazing the moonshine category by handcrafting authentic, all-natural spirits. Using 100% natural, 100% real ingredients, the brand likes to say, "We have spent the last 14 years handcrafting spirits before "craft" became cool." Midnight Moon is committed to preserving Southern moonshine traditions and celebrates the legacy of The Last American Hero – Junior Johnson.

About Piedmont Distillers:

Since opening its doors in 2005 as North Carolina's first legal distillery since Prohibition, Piedmont Distiller's passion has been handcrafting the best tasting, all-natural spirits. Piedmont's brands include Midnight Moon Moonshine, Catdaddy Spiced Moonshine, Method & Standard Craft Vodka, and The Clover Single-Barrel Whiskey Collection.

