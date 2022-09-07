City of Lancaster, CA Delegation Fosters Bonds in Japan

The delegation, led by Mayor R. Rex Parris, met with government and clean energy business leaders across Japan.

LANCASTER, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster joined government and business leaders from around the globe in Tokyo, Japan for World Smart Energy Week, with the goal to form closer ties to accelerate the transition to clean energy solutions, including hydrogen. The city delegation's visit culminated in a keynote speech provided by Mayor R. Rex Parris on Lancaster's leading role in becoming the first hydrogen city in the U.S.

City of Lancaster, CA mayor R. Rex Parris greets attendees at World Smart Energy Week in Tokyo, Japan (PRNewswire)

"The City of Lancaster extends its immense gratitude and appreciation to our World Smart Energy Week hosts as we share our forward-looking approach to deploying clean energy solutions, like hydrogen, from the municipal level. This trip is an essential opportunity to meet with officials from our Smart Sister City, Namie, meet with existing business partners like Choshu and form new relationships," said Parris. "Our travels will enable Lancaster to grow tighter bonds with the Japanese business community and share lessons in the global effort to achieve global net-zero goals."

Ahead of the World Smart Energy Week presentation, Mayor R. Rex Parris joined Mayor Eric Garcetti, of the City of Los Angeles, at a Discover LA Event where they discussed green energy solutions. Both mayors share common goals of attracting green hydrogen companies, technology, and investment to the Los Angeles region.

Following the events of World Smart Energy Week, the city delegation will continue to meet with government and business leaders throughout Japan, including:

Tour Namie, Japan , City of Lancaster's Smart Sister City partner

Visit TEPCO Dai Ichi nuclear plant

Meet with Japanese Government Agency Officials

Tour Choshu facilities with the Governor of Yamaguchi

Parris is a fifth-term Republican mayor who transformed Lancaster into a renewable energy leader over the past decade by attracting more than $2 billion of investment in cutting-edge green companies and technologies. Investors include BYD, which manufactures electric buses; Heliogen, which generates hydrogen from concentrated solar energy; SGH2, which gasifies wastepaper into hydrogen; and Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI), which converts organic waste into renewable natural gas and hydrogen. The city also started its own utility company, Lancaster Choice Energy, allowing residents to choose local renewable energy at lower prices.

City of Lancaster, CA mayor R. Rex Parris (left) meets with delegates from Los Angeles, including Mayor Eric Garcetti (center left). (PRNewswire)

