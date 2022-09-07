Following Investment Partnership, First Docs Embarks on National Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Docs, a physician-led, Greater Philadelphia -based internal medicine practice, is proud to announce its investment partnership with healthcare-focused private equity firm Webster Equity Partners, and its subsequent national expansion.

Before the transaction, First Docs predominately operated in the Eastern Pennsylvania and Central New Jersey, where it has been known for its high-quality services across multiple environments, including hospitals, primary care clinics, assisted living facilities, LTACHs, and SNFs. First Docs Founder and President, Dr. Sanjay Bhatia, shared his enthusiasm on the recent transaction, "I'm thrilled about the partnership, which enables us to further expand on a national level. An expanded footprint means we'll be able to positively impact and serve more patients across the continuum of care, thereby advancing our mission of providing high-quality internal medicine across a variety of healthcare settings."

About First Docs

First Docs, founded by Dr. Sanjay Bhatia, has been providing high-quality, personalized healthcare across both inpatient and outpatient settings since 2010. By introducing a 360 Community Medicine Care Model®, it has become the preferred internal medicine team for hospitals, LTACHs, SNFs, assisted living, independent living, and hospice and palliative care organizations. For additional information on First Docs, please visit: www.1stdocs.net

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity Partners is a private equity firm that partners with healthcare service companies with a focus on high-impact growth strategies based on delivering the highest quality care and exceptional service.

