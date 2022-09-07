InventHelp Inventor Develops System to Protect Against Wildfires (TLP-154)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a proactive system to protect an area against wildfires especially during dry conditions," said an inventor, from Grand Rapids, Mich., "so I invented the REMOTE FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEM. My design could help to prevent, control and extinguish a small wildfire and could reduce potential destruction."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to prevent and fight wildfires in remote locations. In doing so, it offers an alternative to relying heavily on firefighters. As a result, it enhances safety and provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for fire departments and emergency services, government agencies, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLP-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp