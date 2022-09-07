Lightwave Logic Invited to Present at 2022 European Conference on Optical Communications

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that it has been invited to present as part of the 2022 European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC), which will be held September 18-22, 2022 in Basel, Switzerland.

The European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) is the continent's largest event in the field and one of the most prestigious and traditional events on optical communications worldwide.

CEO Dr. Michael Lebby, Chairman of the ECOC Market Focus Committee, will participate in the Market Focus Session, which will include his presentation on utilizing foundries to scale hybrid electro-optic polymer modulators to an audience of industry experts and other industry participants. In addition, Dr. Lebby will discuss the latest results on foundry fabricated stable and reliable EO polymers for integrated photonics platforms and review the latest work in photonics roadmaps on both the integrated photonics (PIC) level as well as PIC packaging level.

"Electro-optic polymer modulators are now becoming a hot topic in the industry as it strives to increase modulation speed while reducing optical network equipment power consumption," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "We believe that our polymer-based silicon photonic modulators can significantly increase the speed of existing devices while using less power. Given our polymer material requires no special fabrication tooling, and can be in spun onto silicon wafers, the technology is ideally suited for volume scale foundry processes in semiconductor fabs with standardized PDKs (process design kits). I look forward to providing a technical update and continuing to position Lightwave as a clear leader in this space with one of the hottest topics at this tier-1 industry conference."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

