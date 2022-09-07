Norfolk Southern to host Investor Day on December 6, 2022

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) will hold an Investor and Financial Analyst Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at its Headquarters, 650 West Peachtree St., in Atlanta, GA.

Norfolk Southern's executive leadership team, including President and Chief Executive Officer Alan H. Shaw, will present an overview of the company's strategic plan and objectives, as well as updates on operational and commercial initiatives. Invitations will be sent for the in-person event, but all interested investors may participate via a live webcast. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A recording of the webcast and presentation materials will be posted on the company's website at www.norfolksouthern.com under the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

