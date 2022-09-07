OCEANIA CRUISES ANNOUNCES 2024-2025 WORLD AND GRAND VOYAGES

180-Day World Cruise and Seven Epic Grand Voyages Open for Sale on September 14th

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced its most extensive, expansive, and immersive series of World and Grand Voyages for 2025. The line reprised its perennially popular Around the World in 180 Days voyage for 2025, albeit in a very unique east-to-west navigation. Underscoring the increasing popularity of the brand's demand for longer, languid, destination-immersive voyages, Oceania Cruises also introduced a series of seven Grand Voyages ranging in length from 50 to 111 days.

"This new collection of globe-spanning itineraries includes both iconic and off the beaten path ports of call and offers a wealth of opportunities for our guests to explore the farthest corners of the globe, making the journey just as rewarding as the destination," stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Each of these Grand Voyages takes advantage of one of life's greatest luxuries: time. The journeys range from a spectacular 111-day expedition of wonders across the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, Southeast Asia, Africa and the Mediterranean to an extraordinary journey that is the first of its kind – combining fascinating explorations of three continents aboard two small, luxurious ships with an incredible multi-day Land Program in between. Above all else, these itineraries were designed for the intrepid explorer, the traveler with an endless wanderlust and a penchant for enjoying the finer things in life.

First Of Its Kind – Far and Wide: The Ultimate Odyssey

74 Days, Two Ships, Five Countries, Three Continents – December 22, 2024 - March 6, 2025

This ultimate odyssey transcends the imagination as it explores three continents on two small, luxurious ships linked by an amazing, immersive Mid-Cruise Overland Program. Kicking off with a 50-day circumnavigation of Australia, Indonesia, and New Zealand sailing roundtrip from Sydney, guests are then flown via business class air service to South America for explorations of Patagonia, Antarctica, and the Chilean Fjords. Linking these two extraordinary cruises are two enthralling overland tours that guests will get to choose from – six days in the extraordinary Blue Mountains of Australia or six days in the Andean Lakes District of Chile and Argentina. Truly the ultimate odyssey, this eclectic journey stretches from great cities Down Under to Ushuaia, the city at the end of the world, and staggeringly beautiful lands of Patagonia and Antarctica.

Ultimate Odyssey Highlights

Explorations of 3 awe-inspiring continents and 5 countries

5 overnights offering a blend of cultural and free-spirited Australian destinations and spellbinding Patagonian outposts, plus an overnight in the paradise of Bali

A south-of-the-equator masterpiece that reveals boundless adventure on an itinerary spanning from the Tasman Sea to the Chilean Fjords

A sought-after circumnavigation of multifaceted Australia , spending about a month visiting 18 destinations, along with a week-long exploration of incredible New Zealand

A stunning multi-week tour of legendary Patagonian landscapes and surreal Antarctic seascapes

Choice of an included 6-day Overland Program in either the Blue Mountains of Australia or northern Patagonia

The Gold Standard of World Cruises – Around the World in 180 Days

180 Days, Five Continents, 32 Countries, 89 Ports – January 5, 2025 – July 3, 2025

Setting sail on a rare east-to-west journey, the 2025 Around the World in 180 Days cruise is filled with exotic horizons and illuminating experiences. From Miami, the 656-guest Insignia heads south for explorations in vibrant Brazil and the wilds of the Amazon before crossing the great Atlantic Ocean for adventures in the villages and majestic landscapes of Africa. En route to South Africa, this crossing features a call on the most remote inhabited island on the planet: the volcanic isle of Tristan da Cunha. Insignia then continues east, to the great cities and untold wonders of Asia, with explorations of some of the most exclusive islands lining the Indian Ocean along the way. The French Comoros, Maldives and Seychelles give way to captivating destinations in Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Indonesia and beyond. As Insignia heads south along the less explored coast of Western Australia, you will have the opportunity to discover some of this continent's most unsung treasures. During our navigation of the South Pacific, we'll make a rare call on Champagne Bay on Vanuatu along with some of French Polynesia's most stunning islands before heading north to visit the lush Hawaiian Islands to conclude this global journey.

The full 180-day Around the World cruise is made even more exceptional with our Exclusive Prestige Package, which includes a collection of generous amenities such as Free Pre-Paid Gratuities, Free Laundry Services and immersive Shoreside Events.

Around The World Highlights

Exclusive Shoreside Events:

Overnight Port Stays:

Mid-Cruise Overland Programs

Additional Grand Voyage Offerings

Ultimate Pacific Traveler – Los Angeles to Sydney – 79 Days, October 3 – December 22, 2024

11 countries, 7 overnight port stays

Nearly two weeks in Japan and three weeks exploring Australia and New Zealand

A literal tapestry of destinations including Alaska , Taiwan , Hong Kong , Vietnam , Singapore , and Indonesia

South America Kaleidoscope – Miami to Rio de Janeiro – 50 Days, December 7, 2024 – January 26, 2025

11 countries, 6 overnight port stays

A comprehensive exploration of South America that includes Chile , Brazil , Peru , Argentina , and Uruguay

Three days cruising in Antarctica and a crossing of the Panama Canal

Grand Eastern Reflections – Abu Dhabi to Singapore – 78 Days, December 22, 2024 – March 10, 2025

16 countries, 15 overnight port stays

One week in India , 3 days in Myanmar , one week in Vietnam , one week in China , two weeks in Japan , three days in the Philippines , and one week in Indonesia

A unique melding of exotic, ancient cultures with glittering, modern metropolises

Epic Continental Explorer – Papeete to Barcelona – 111 Days, February 25 – June 17, 2025

28 countries and 12 overnight port stays

A multi-month sojourn that spans the South Pacific, Southeast Asia , Africa and beyond

Multiple weeks spent exploring the Indian Ocean and Africa , including the continent's exotic and mysterious western shores

Patagonia to Iberia Mosaic – Santiago de Chile to Barcelona – 63 Days, March 6 – May 8, 2025

10 countries and overnight stays in Buenos Aires , Rio de Janeiro , and Lisbon

In-depth explorations of Uruguay , Argentina , and Brazil

Off-the-beaten path immersion of Spain including Almeria, Málaga, Huelva, Melilla, and Alicante

Asia & Oceania Odyssey – Tokyo to Honolulu – 72 Days, May 22 – August 1, 2025

12 countries and 11 overnight port stays

An intriguing blend of culture and history throughout Japan , China , and Southeast Asia mixed with the enchantment of the South Pacific and Hawaiian Islands

Some of the world's greatest wonders – Ha Long Bay , Great Barrier Reef and Bora Bora

