Avenga Appoints New Chairman of the Supervisory Board and New COO

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenga, a global engineering and consulting platform, announced today that Marc Jourlait has been appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. At the same time, Avenga's former Country Director Poland, Małgorzata Wiśniewska, will become Group COO and drive global operations. In this role, she succeeds Yuriy Adamchuk, who was recently promoted to CEO of Avenga.

"Over a short period of time, Avenga has established itself as a world-renowned player in the IT and digital transformation market, and the journey has really just begun. I am honored by my appointment as Chairman and excited about leading Avenga's board. My focus will be on continuing to grow our highly successful US business, implementing high governance standards, and, most of all, sharing my knowledge and experience to help Yuriy and Avenga's senior management achieve our key-strategic priorities and execute on our value creation agenda," says Marc Jourlait, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Avenga.

In addition to his new role at Avenga, Jourlait is currently Chairman and serves on the Boards of several other privately held companies. Previously, he was CEO of Kodak Alaris, Deputy CEO of Navico, and General Manager of Bose Europe. Throughout his 30+ year career, Jourlait has held senior general management, product, and marketing positions in some of the world's leading companies, including Apple, HP, Seagate, and Technicolor.

New COO Małgorzata Wiśniewska will keep the course and focus on synergies

In her new role, Małgorzata Wiśniewska will oversee country operations to ensure effective and efficient management and, as a consequence, Avenga's sustainable growth. Before taking the COO position, she successfully ran Avenga's business in Poland, making the company a highly attractive place to work for best-in-class IT specialists. Prior to joining Avenga, she was a leading member at SAP and Digital Services at Impel Group in Poland, focusing on using IT to advance businesses and driving big transformation projects for customers.

"Avenga is clearly on the right track, and I look forward to using my new role and responsibility to enhance the company's strategy and service delivery. One of my main tasks will be to improve the synergies between the various countries we operate in to ensure a high level of service for all our clients and a rich and fulfilling experience for our IT specialists," explains Małgorzata Wiśniewska.

Karim Khairallah, Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager of the European Principal Group at Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., which manages funds invested in Avenga, states: "We are pleased to appoint such a seasoned global business leader as Marc for the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Additionally, Małgorzata has made outstanding contributions to the business over the last few years and was the natural candidate for Avenga's new COO. Her work, which has so far primarily focused on Avenga's operations in Poland, will now benefit the Avenga Group globally. We look forward to continuing to grow the business by developing Avenga's highly talented workforce."

Avenga is known as an experienced and reliable business partner with deep industry knowledge, especially in pharma, insurance and finance, and advanced manufacturing. The company's IT specialists operate from 27 offices worldwide and support global corporations and complex organizations in their digital transformation with projects along the entire digital value chain – from digital strategy to the implementation of software, user experience, and IT solutions, including hosting and operations. Among Avenga's many world-renowned clients are organizations like ABB, Allianz, GSK, Santander, and Volvo.

