ChartHop Named a Quartz Best Company for Remote Workers

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop , the leader in people analytics transforming the way companies manage and support their people, today announced its recognition as one of Quartz's Best Companies for Remote Workers in 2022 . This marks ChartHop's first year on the list of top-ranked companies for remote workers who are embracing the future of distributed work.

"As a remote-first company, ChartHop leads with the guiding principles of transparency, trust, and inclusion to ensure employees feel engaged and valued," said Ian White , founder and CEO of ChartHop. "This achievement underscores our commitment to investing in our employees and providing the support they need to grow personally and professionally in a remote environment. ChartHop will continue to champion remote employees and develop solutions to support a distributed workforce."

In a recent McKinsey & Company survey , 35% of respondents reported that they work fully remote, while 23% work in a hybrid environment. The adoption of remote and hybrid work environments continues to grow as organizations look to create new work norms. This recognition further emphasizes ChartHop's commitment to empowering all organizations and their people, from executives to individual contributors to every employee in between, with the People data and solutions they need to thrive in a remote work environment.

"Companies at the vanguard of remote work helped show everyone else how to do it. Now we are seeing their best practices replicated across industries, at companies of all sizes," said Quartz executive editor Heather Landy. "The companies on our ranking are putting their remote policies to use as a recruiting and retention play, as a tool for diversifying their talent pool, and as a performance strategy. Our second annual ranking honors businesses that have gone above and beyond in ensuring that their remote workers have the tools they need, from technology stipends to wellness perks, to do their jobs effectively."

Employers were invited to apply for recognition in the second global ranking of best companies for remote workers, conducted through a survey that assesses employee sentiment and company practices to determine recognition and ranking. The full ranking for 2022 can now be found on the Quartz website .

The recognition comes following a year of significant growth for ChartHop, including its new offering, Compensation Reviews , and acquisition of Gather , a people operations workflow builder. In addition, ChartHop welcomed key executives, Ivori Johnson, Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB), Matt Wolf, Chief Financial Officer, Justin Garrity, Vice President of Product, and Paul Szemerenyi, Chief Sales Officer.

About Quartz Media:

Quartz is a digitally native news organization with a mission to make business better. Our journalists around the world specialize in analysis of the global economy for an audience of purpose-driven professionals. We help our readers discover new industries, new markets, and new ways of doing business that are more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive. Quartz is the top business publication for global executives ages 25-45, and we have been a pioneer in premium, mobile-first, native advertising experiences since our founding in 2012.

About ChartHop:

ChartHop is transforming the way companies manage and support their people. By seamlessly consolidating and visualizing disparate sources of people data into one powerful people analytics platform, ChartHop creates more informed, empowered, and connected organizations. From executives to individual contributors to every employee in between, ChartHop is designed for everyone in the organization.

ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like 1Password, BetterCloud, Starburst, and InVision. Founded in 2019 by Ian White, ChartHop is backed by Andreessen Horowitz. Visit ChartHop.com to learn more and follow ChartHop on Twitter and LinkedIn .

