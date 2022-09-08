LP Building Solutions Elevates Yelle and Sweet to Vice President Roles

Jeff Yelle named Chief Information Officer; Jeff Sweet to oversee Engineering

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that Jeff Yelle has been promoted to Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Jeff Sweet has been elevated to the role of Vice President, Engineering.

Yelle, who succeeds retiring LP Chief Information Officer Don Walker, assumes his new duties September 19. Sweet succeeds Tony Hamill, who was promoted to vice president, siding manufacturing earlier this year.

Yelle is a 26-year LP veteran, beginning as a siding regional quality manager in 1996. His previous roles at LP include plant manager at our former Silsbee, Texas mill, siding product and process development manager, corporate quality manager, master data lead, IT manager, IT center of excellence director, and most recently as oriented strand board technology and quality director. Prior to his tenure at LP, Yelle served as a quality supervisor at Trus Joist MacMillan. Yelle earned his bachelor's degree in forest products at the University of Minnesota and an MBA from Lipscomb University.

In his new role, Yelle will be responsible for all aspects of information technology and computer systems within the LP information technology department.

Sweet joined LP in June 2018 as a corporate engineering manager and was soon promoted to siding engineering manager, a role he has held since January 2019. Prior to joining LP, Sweet held roles at Stantec, an engineering services firm, and Ocean Steel & Construction in Saint John, New Brunswick. He holds a civil engineering degree from the University of New Brunswick and is a registered engineer in New Brunswick, Canada, and Maine.

In his new role, Sweet will oversee the company's Corporate Engineering and Maintenance groups. His responsibilities include managing LP's capital investments and reliability improvement efforts.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch®350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

