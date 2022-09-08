New Research from Cassandra by Big Village Unveils Seismic Shifts Pointing to an Upend of the Traditional Education System for Gen Alpha and Gen Z Students

New Research from Cassandra by Big Village Unveils Seismic Shifts Pointing to an Upend of the Traditional Education System for Gen Alpha and Gen Z Students

Big Village's insights & strategy group reveals 77% of Gen Alphas report they learn best when using technology and more key findings

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research report released by Cassandra , Big Village's insights and strategy group that studies trendsetting young consumers, unveils key findings as it concerns the future of education, particularly how the Gen Z and Gen Alpha learning experiences continue to seismically shift. With the EdTech market evolving, and 77% of Gen Alphas reporting that they learn best when using technology, the report cites the disruption of the pandemic as a critical inflection point in the industry, one that permanently evolved education as educators, parents, and students all once knew it.

The latest research report released by Cassandra, Big Village’s insights and strategy group that studies trendsetting young consumers, unveils key findings as it concerns the future of education, particularly how the Gen Z and Gen Alpha learning experiences continue to seismically shift. With the EdTech market evolving, and 77% of Gen Alphas reporting that they learn best when using technology, the report cites the disruption of the pandemic as a critical inflection point in the industry. (PRNewswire)

New Research from Cassandra Reveals 77% of Gen Alphas Report they Learn Best when using Technology

Specifically, the Future of Education Report findings indicate a few overarching trends as it relates to a great rethink of the education system, including what it will take to optimize learning methods for future generations – and the rise in mental health concerns among students.

Education is in the midst of a great rethink; Gen Z and Gen Alpha think and learn differently, and they're not going back:

67% of today's youth agree that technology does a better job of teaching them than school does . And the education gamification market is forecast to grow 29% by 2027.

Social media platforms are for more than just entertainment. 59% of GenZ cite YouTube as their preferred learning method, and 40% prefer TikTok over Google Search when looking for information.

A degree may no longer be the main aim for Gen Alpha as they look to pursue individuality. 65% of today's youth believe you can get a good job without going to college.

The future of work is here, and exposure to transformative tech in the classroom is critical. 65% of today's school children will work in new job types that do not yet exist, with those jobs most likely to have an increased premium on digital and social-emotional skills.

In classifying the learning preferences of Gen Z & Alpha students, the report reveals the evolution of "Education 4.0" has created an approach to learning that aligns with the emerging fourth industrial revolution. This industrial revolution focuses on innovative technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics, all of which will dominate the life of today's students in the future. Education 4.0 involves using tablets and smartphones as supportive tools in the classroom and focuses on intelligent and innovative technology.

"Gen Alpha is emerging as one of the most creative generations, as they are eager to learn and will use technology to explore their interests to better understand the world around them," said Kathy Sheehan, Senior Vice President, Cassandra. "The emergence of new educational technologies can be a positive shift in the system as children's needs and interests are taken into account and may help to set students on a path to success."

Other key findings include:

The kids are not alright, but they're trying. Educators can help address rising mental health concerns.

8 in 10 parents of Gen Alphas agree young people today are more open to talking about mental health issues. Mental illness among school-age children and the demand for psychological services are at all-time highs. In fact, 62% of Gen Alpha's and 57% of Gen Z say their school should focus more on mental health education than physical education.

64% of teachers reported their students' social-emotional needs are too much for them to handle on their own. Educators are implementing promising strategies to address the mental and emotional needs of the student body.

The Future of Education Report was crafted through a quantitative online survey fielded in the U.S. and UK among two respondent groups. We interviewed a nationally representative sample of 1,020 U.S. youth aged 14 to 34 based on age, gender, ethnicity, and region, and 551 UK youth in the same age range, also nationally representative based on age, gender, and region. For more information, visit https://cassandra.co .

About Cassandra by Big Village

Cassandra is the foremost authority on Millennial, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha research focusing on emerging trends, generational insights, and youth behavior. Cassandra is an insights and cultural strategy group within Big Village, a global advertising, technology, and data company. As the leading experts on young consumers and the cultural forces shaping their lives for nearly 20 years, Cassandra empowers companies to See Tomorrow™. Find out more at https://cassandra.co

Media Contact:

Big Village

Laura Czaja, Director of Corporate Communications

Laura.czaja@big-village.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Big Village