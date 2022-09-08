RAB2B Rises to Top 10 Marcomm Agency in 2022 U.S. B2B Marketing Rankings

-Minority-owned South Florida Agency Garners Mainstream Success Across Broad U.S. Customer Base-

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAB2B, the full-service agency partner for business-to-business (B2B) marketing formerly known as Rabinovici + Associates, recently announced it rose to a #10 ranking among U.S. B2B marketing communications (marcomms) agencies in the sixth annual B2B Marketing US Agencies Benchmarking Report 2022 .

This year's #10 ranking marks a significant leap for RAB2B, after first entering the list in 2021 at #21. The report, published by B2B Marketing, serves as the definitive B2B marketing agency benchmark, recognizing the leading U.S. B2B agencies based on a range of criteria including financial performance, headcount and retention as well as percentage of growth attributed to B2B-specific work.

"It's gratifying for our team and a testament to our clients to earn this recognition," said agency CEO Boris Rabinovici. "We believe exceptional B2B marketing requires a client-agency foundation that's powered by trust and defined by action, both at the strategic level, as well as in the execution. For more than two decades we've partnered with brands and leaders to translate their toughest, and most complex business challenges into high-impact actions."

RAB2B offers full-stack marketing services with broad expertise across the business-to-business marketplace, and deep specialization in technology, solutions-as-a-service, fintech, industrials, healthcare and public sector/government. The agency's diverse client roster ranges from fast-emerging organizations to leading FORTUNE 500 companies.

Commenting on the agency's growth, Rabinovici continued, "From the beginning RAB2B's growth has come largely through repeat business referrals and is, at its core, a byproduct of our customers' success. Over the past few years, we've seen an acceleration, as businesses shifted more of their spend to agency partners that execute in fast, agile, smart ways to drive results. Our RAB2B culture of integrity, partnership and immersion has enabled us to benefit from this trend and continues to position us well for future growth."

The 2022 B2B Marketing report features U.S. agencies and networks with in-depth analysis, expert commentary and interviews with agency leaders on the current state of the market. A free copy of the B2B Marketing US Agencies Benchmarking Report 2022 with complete rankings, is available for download here .

About RAB2B

RAB2B is an award-winning south Florida-based, minority-owned, business-to-business marketing firm founded in 2000. Today, with headquarters in Miami and a staff of more than 120 located throughout the Americas and Europe, the firm offers full-stack services ranging from high-level strategic and transformative needs to expert, results-focused tactical execution. To learn more about B2B marketing capabilities and career opportunities at RAB2B visit: www.rab2b.com

