SmallRig Exhibits Latest Products at the IBC 2022 Show in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsterdam RAI, Netherlands: SmallRig will be introducing many new exciting, innovative products at the International Broadcasting Conference - IBC 2022 from September 9 – 12 at Hall 11, Booth B22.

As one of the world's most respected content and technology events, IBC 2022 provides the perfect platform for SmallRig to offer hands-on presentations of their impressive products and discuss future plans and design projects with attendees.

SmallRig, well-known for its professional line of Camera Cages, Follow Focus, Matte Boxes and accessories, has greatly expanded its product range in 2022 into the field of Sound, Lighting, and Gimbal shooting. The new COB Studio Video Lights, Dual-Channel W60 Wireless Microphones, V-Mount Battery Packs and Wireless Control Operating System for DJI RS 2 / RS 3 Pro are just a hint of what's to come next from SmallRig.

In addition to showcasing the full SmallRig product mix, they will be highlighting their innovative DreamRig Co-design Project where users personally participated in product development and have jointly created more than 2,000 customized products with SmallRig.

As a thank you for checking out their extensive range of products, SmallRig will be giving every visitor to the booth a Special Gift Pack. SmallRig can't wait to meet all the creators in this gathering opportunity.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlogging, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.

