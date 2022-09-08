Vestmark Expands Leadership Team, Naming Karl Roessner CEO

Roessner will work closely with Mike Blundin, newly named President and COO, to drive the company's growth and help lead the wealth management industry into the future.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of wealth management software and services, today announced that it is expanding its executive leadership team, welcoming fintech industry and E*TRADE veteran Karl Roessner as Chief Executive Officer.

As CEO, Mr. Roessner will be responsible for the vision and strategic direction of Vestmark, including new business growth, expansion into new adjacent product lines and broadening Vestmark's partnerships across the fintech ecosystem. In the newly created role as President and COO, Mr. Blundin will focus on Vestmark's core business supporting client success. He will continue to lead internal operations, VestmarkONE platform development, Vestmark's advisory services including direct indexing, and service programs for Vestmark's asset management and wealth management clients.

"As I have gotten to know Karl over the last year, it became clear that his unique combination of commercial and industry expertise, executive leadership, board-level experience and enthusiasm for Vestmark perfectly complements the skills and focus of our executive team," said Mr. Blundin. "I couldn't be more thrilled to collaborate closely with Karl toward advancing our mission of building more sophisticated, personalized and scalable investment solutions for clients across the wealth spectrum while growing Vestmark's footprint in new markets."

Mr. Roessner brings to Vestmark over 25 years of executive management, board engagement and public company experience, as well as a deep understanding of the capital markets. Most recently, he was CEO of Lefteris Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company focused on the financial technology space. Before that, he was CEO at E*TRADE Financial Corporation, where he also served as a member of its Board of Directors. Earlier in his career, Mr. Roessner was a partner in the M&A Group at Clifford Chance, LLP, a global law firm.

"Vestmark is uniquely positioned to combine its deep investment expertise with innovative, scalable and robust technology to transform the way we invest. I couldn't be more excited to work with Mike and the rest of the team to grow the business and broaden our services and solutions," said Mr. Roessner.

Headquartered outside of Boston, Mass., and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1.5 trillion in assets and over 5 million accounts.

