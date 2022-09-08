XT.com Lists CARAC (CARAC) And Opens Its Trading

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM listed CARAC (CARAC) in both the Innovation & DeFi Zones and opened trading for the CARAC/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-07 07:00 (UTC).

Users can start depositing CARAC in preparation for trading from 2022-09-06 7:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for CARAC will open at 2022-09-08 07:00 (UTC)

Moving forward, XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies for everyone to take a deep dive and experience crypto. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options are available live and colored for both CARAC users and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in CARAC trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As a promise, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve growth hand-in-hand.

Introducing CARAC, the Utility Currency of CARAC

The CARAC Token is a token for NFTs, Points, and DeFi Purposes. It is also used to pay for various NFT goods, and DeFi-yield farming via liquidity pools. The CARAC tokens can be converted to and from USDT on the platforms and also receive farming rewards from the pool in USDT. Additionally, as the number of videos delivered continues to increase, so will the funds distributed to token holders on a daily basis. This gives the CARAC token a "perpetual profit distribution", allowing the token to sustain its monetary value. Sales profit received from manufacturers will also be distributed to LP token holders as well, providing additional value to the CARAC token without fail.

A liquidity pool will be available on POcket Swap, a DEX built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can provide liquidity there and farm for rewards just like on uniswap. Carac llc would then receive revenue by sharing the CARAC token ownership as well as the LP tokens, increasing the token value and promoting a healthy revenue growth via various services.

About CARAC LLC

CARAC llc is a company based in Tokyo, Japan and its business model utilizes the CARAC token in its business model with 5 different revenue streams: NFT Business, Video distribution, DVD sales, Video rental business, and its DeFi (DEX). Among these five categories, the video distribution business is currently distributed by a major Japanese video distribution company, ensuring the contents purchased will be properly distributed for the next 5 to 10 years.

Website: https://www.carac-jp.llc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carac_llc

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

